BAILEYTON — When the North Greene Lady Huskies loaded the bus and took off for the Class A volleyball state tournament in Murfreesboro for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday morning, they did so with high hopes.
And why not? Following a sectional win at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in a five-set thriller on Thursday, the Lady Huskies are certainly playing their best volleyball of the season.
“I think we’re in a good place mentally,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “The last two or three weeks of the season, we’ve played really well overall. We feel really good about it.
“I was really proud of the girls the other night in Chattanooga. They had to battle through some adversity. There were plenty of times during that match when I thought they could have laid down but didn’t. … We’re really excited about the opportunity to go down to the state tournament and I think we’ll play well when we get there.”
North Greene enters the double-elimination state tournament at Siegel High School with a 20-14 record. The Lady Huskies will play Westview at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the loser playing an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Hailee English leads North Greene in service aces, Kylee Jones leads in assists, Gracie Johnson leads in kills, Kylie Keffer leads in blocks and Madison Sanders leads in passing.
“Gracie Johnson, Hailee English and Kylie Keffer have all three gotten way better around the net as the season has gone on,” Tarlton said. “All three of those girls are hitting the ball harder and more consistent than they did last year. That speaks to the work they’ve put in.
“The other thing is we kind of go how our passing goes on the back row. If we pass the ball well from the back row, that gives us a chance to set up those girls at the net and that’s when we’re at our best.”
English, a senior, echoed her coach.
“When we’re passing good, that’s when we play good,” she said. “When we’re not passing good, it falls apart sometimes. When we’re passing the ball good, Kylie is blocking the ball and playing good defense, and me and Gracie are encouraging everybody and hitting the ball well, that’s what keeps us going.”
Sanders – the team’s libero – has been particularly active on the back row, diving to dig up balls and bumping perfect passes up to Jones for assists.
“Breezy Savage was our libero last year and she graduated,” Tarlton said. “Madison has been a good player for us and we felt confident with her at libero coming into this season. She might not move quite as well as Breezy did, but she’s been our best passer. She’s had a great year and she played really well in Chattanooga. Most people don’t know about her, but I like watching her play.”
While the Lady Huskies don’t know much about Westview, located a little more than two hours northeast of Memphis, but they feel like they can compete with the Lady Chargers (19-8).
“I was able to watch some film on them and I think they’re very similar to us,” Tarlton said.
Said English, “We had an amazing practice (on Monday). Everybody was just so alert. We feel like we have a good chance to beat Westview and I think that gives us a lot of momentum going into the tournament.”