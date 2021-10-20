MURFREESBORO — The two-time defending state champions didn’t intimidate North Greene.
But Summertown showed the North Greene Lady Huskies what it takes with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 win in the Class A volleyball state tournament on Wednesday morning.
The Lady Huskies (21-15) actually took the lead four times in the opening set, starting with a Kylie Keffer block. Kills by McKinlee Weems and Gracie Johnson kept the score 5-5 before a 5-0 Summertown run. A 7-0 spurt made it 23-12 before two attack errors ended the first set.
The Lady Eagles (42-4) built a nine-point lead in the second set. But North Greene didn’t fold, scoring four straight points including a Hailee English kill to stay alive before a set-point service error.
Summertown scored the third set’s first six points and never led by fewer than four points.
“I was proud of them for battling; they hung around,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “I compare that team to South Greene. They’re about the same.”
Keffer equaled Johnson with her seven kills, two in the opening frame after Mercy Buchanan’s service ace cut Summertown’s lead to 10-9.
Kills by Johnson and English made it a 10-7 game in the second set, and Keffer blocked two shots to keep the deficit at five points.
But North Greene had a tough time hitting past Summertown’s tall senior middle blocker Katie Burdette. And she added two straight kills to put the third frame at set point, 24-9.
“I don’t know if we can do anything different; she’s just a really good player,” Tarlton said. “Sometimes really good players have really big games, and that’s what she did today.”
Kylee Jones handed out 20 assists for the Lady Huskies, and English smacked a team-high eight kills.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies take on Eagleville for survival at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday morning. Eagleville defeated Halls in its elimination game.