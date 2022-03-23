North Greene slapped out 15 hits and got a solid pitching performance from Cambell Gaby and beat cross county rival South Greene 11-1 in a non-conference high school softball game Tuesday afternoon at the Huskies Field.
The Huskies took control of the contest early, scoring six times in the first two innings, and that would be all the run support that Gaby would need as she struck out nine Rebels, did not surrender a walk, and scattered six base hits in going the distance on the mound.
“With Cambell on the mound, we always think we’ve got a chance against good hitting teams, and I think South Greene hits the ball pretty well,” winning Coach Danny Weems said after his squad improved to 3-5 on the year.
The Rebels had base runners aboard in every frame except the first, but could not piece together back-to-back blows to get players to cross the plate.
Meanwhile, Anna Weems and Haley Bailey each had three hits on the day for the winning Huskies, while Gaby, Riley Blevins and Ashley Fulton came up with two safeties each.
“We didn’t like knock the cover off the ball,” Coach Weems said, “but we were able to get the ball in play there early and move runners along.”
After Gaby retired the Rebels in order in the first, North Greene got two in the first on a triple by Zoe Sanders, an RBI double by Anna Weems, and an RBI single by Bailey. The Rebels got out of an even larger mess by turning a double play to end the inning.
South Greene threatened in the top of the second when Anna Willett stroked a triple to right with one out, but she was left stranded when Gaby came up with back-to-back strikeouts.
Then the Huskies plated four in the home half of the second as they batted around. Four singles, a walk and a Rebel error allowed the baserunners, and Fulton, Weems, Kessie Antonelli and Gaby had the RBIs.
South Greene staged another threat in the fourth with a leadoff single by Sydney Gentry and a one-out single by Anna Willett, but Gaby buckled down and got the two outs she needed and left the runners standing at second and third.
North Greene made it 7-0 with a solo run in the fourth. Weems had the RBI with a single that scored Sanders, who reached with a leadoff walk.
South Greene averted the shutout with a solo run in the fifth when Alli Penley tripled to lead off the inning and scored on an infield groundout by Whitney Casteel.
North Greene brought the game to a close with a 4-run uprising in the sixth that opened up an 11-1 lead, bringing the 10-run rule into effect. Riley Blevins had the big blow with a two-run single, and Kylee Jones and Fulton also had hits that plated runs.
Weems had three RBIs to lead the Huskies in that category.
South Greene got a triple and single apiece from Willett and Penley.
North Greene will host West Greene on Thursday and go to Hancock County for a doubleheader on Friday. South Greene has two league games on tap this week, visiting Johnson County on Thursday and playing at home to Happy Valley on Friday.
SG 000 010 — 1 6
NG 240 104 — 11 15
WP: Gaby. LP: Miller. 2b Hits: NG—Weems, Bailey. 3b Hits: SG—Willett, A.Penley; NG—Sanders.