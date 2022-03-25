BAILEYTON — Cambell Gaby’s pitching and North Greene’s timely hitting have been quite the winning formula.
The Lady Huskies won their third game of the week Thursday night, shutting out West Greene 8-0 on The Tundra.
Gaby limited the Lady Buffaloes (0-3) to just one hit through over six innings of work, striking out 11. Kylee Jones retired all three batters she faced in the seventh inning to complete the one-hitter for North Greene (4-5).
“Kylee is going to pitch a lot for us this year, and she’s done a good job so far,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “We expect her to continue whenever she’s given the ball to go out there and compete, give us good innings.
“(Gaby) locates the ball well, pitches both sides of the strike zone. Her velocity is pretty good too for a high school pitcher.”
The Lady Huskies have allowed a total of three runs over their current three-game winning streak, a good sign after recently welcoming their basketball players to the team.
“Good to see because we haven’t had a lot of practice time as a team,” Weems said. “Good to see the girls are coming out and making plays when they have to, not kicking the ball around too much.”
Kessie Antonelli, Anna Weems and Gaby recorded two hits apiece to lead the Lady Huskies on offense, as North Greene collected seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Antonelli crossed home three times, and Zoe Sanders scored twice.
After singling home North Greene’s first run in the third inning, Anna Weems made it 5-0 in the fourth when she lined a two-run double to left.
Jones doubled home Gaby in the fifth inning for a 6-0 lead, before Antonelli crushed a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the sixth for the final score.
“We put those hitters there in the top of the order for the purpose of driving in runs. Good to see them do their jobs,” Weems said. “I don’t think we necessarily got a great number of hits, but they were timely hits.”
Jones and Riley Blevins both scored on wild pitches in the second inning to build a 3-0 lead before Weems’ double.
Hannah Deyton gave West Greene the game’s first scoring opportunity, leading off the second inning with a double to right. But Gaby struck out three of the next four batters to keep the game scoreless.
Hope Sexton went the distance in the circle and took the loss for West Greene, striking out five and walking six. Only half of North Greene’s runs were earned.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies travel to Hancock County for a 5 p.m. first pitch Friday. West Greene travels to South Greene on Monday.