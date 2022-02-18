ELIZABETHTON — Shelby Davenport is the undisputed star of the North Greene girls basketball show.
But what makes the Lady Huskies dangerous, especially at tournament time, is they have many options to turn to when the game is on the line.
In North Greene’s 68-42 win over the Hampton Lady Bulldogs in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament at Happy Valley High School on Friday, Davenport led all scorers with 26 points.
But North Greene's ticket into Monday’s championship game was punched by many Lady Huskies.
- Sonya Wagner scored 14 points and carried North Greene through its toughest stretch from late in the third quarter into the fourth.
- Hailee English, ever the scrapper, scored 11 points and seemed to get her hands on nearly every loose ball.
- Emily Britton scored seven points, including North Greene’s first of the game and a key 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
- Brooklyn Anderson fought through foul trouble, including mistakenly being tagged for a foul that should have gone against another player, to score four points and pull down some key rebounds.
- And Zoe Sanders, Grace Buchanan and Haley Bailey each had two points, giving North Greene eight players who found the scoring column.
“Our kids played hard,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan, whose Lady Huskies improve to 20-12. “I talked with them in the postgame about how much easier it is to coach when the kids are out there giving their absolute best effort, and I felt like they did that tonight.”
The win is North Greene’s third over Hampton (18-14) this season and the most lopsided. The Lady Huskies also defeated the Lady Bulldogs 62-57 on the road and 52-50 at home during the regular season.
“It had been a nail-biter with them both times,” Buchanan said. “Our kids were just so focused the last couple days in practice and just came out here and played so hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Davenport scored eight points in the first quarter to help North Greene to a 14-12 lead.
In the second quarter, North Greene held Hampton to just one field goal while getting nine points from English en route to a 30-20 lead at the half.
Hampton’s Madison McClain knocked down two 3-pointers to pull Hampton within 30-26 early in the third quarter, but North Greene then went on an 11-1 run that made it 41-27.
Davenport opened the spurt with a jumper in the lane. English tracked down her own missed 3 and fed Anderson for a layup. Wagner followed with a putback and a runner from the right side. And the Lady Huskies capped the run when Wagner spun into the lane and kicked the ball out to Britton, who drained a 3 from the right wing.
Hampton got no closer than eight points after that.
Wagner scored North Greene’s first four points of the fourth, giving the Lady Huskies a 10-point lead each time.
Wagner’s first score came on a putback. Her next bucket was the most dazzling of the night as she drove in from the left side, spun right around a defender and kissed the ball off the glass and in with her left hand.
“I’m just so proud of Sonya Wagner,” Buchanan said. “She made several big shots, timely shots. When we were teetering and things could have gone either way, she helped us maintain that separation. I thought that’s the best game she’s played all year.”
Hampton cut the lead to single digits for the last time, 43-35, on a 3 from McClain with 6:18 to play.
From there, North Greene closed the game on a 22-4 run.
English muscled in a putback between two defenders to start the spurt. Davenport had 15 points in the run, including a 3-pointer and two three-point plays. Wagner knocked down a 3 from the right corner. And Bailey scored the game’s final points on a deft spin move in the paint.
North Greene shot 51 percent (25-of-49) from the floor, while Hampton shot just 30 percent (12-of-40).
The Lady Huskies had 13 turnovers and the Lady Bulldogs had 18.
McClain finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for Hampton.
North Greene will play Cloudland – a 56-54 winner over Unaka in the other semifinal – for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Happy Valley.
Hampton and Unaka will meet in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Monday at Happy Valley.