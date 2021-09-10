BAILEYTON — Celebrating an early senior night, the North Greene volleyball team rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-7 win at home on Thursday.
Hailee English served six aces in the opening set, and she added four more in the third period to finish with 11.
Gracie Johnson led the Lady Huskies (8-4, 1-1 District 1-A) with 22 kills, including eight in each of the first two sets. Kylee Jones handed out 31 assists and served two aces, while Kylie Keffer had seven kills.
SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 9 UNICOI COUNTY 0
ERWIN — In a non-district match, it took the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights (4-3) just four minutes to get on the scoreboard and 76 minutes to end the match via mercy rule, with seven players scoring goals and six tallying assists.
Freshman Aliah Campbell led the way with two goals and an assist, and Bailea Gilland scored two goals. Faith Rice notched a goal and two helpers, Marci Merrill added one goal and one assist, while Tavyn Southerland, Sarah Wright and Breanna Roberts each found the back of the net once.
Hailey Love tallied three assists, while teammates Hope Rice and Layla Fox each had one.
The Lady Black Knights did not allow the Lady Blue Devils a shot on goal.
Chuckey-Doak travels to University High on Monday for a district match.
GREENEVILLE 5 TENNESSEE 0
BRISTOL — The two-time defending state champion Greeneville Lady Devils jumped ahead early and rolled in its District 1-2A opener at Tennessee High.
Annemarie Konieczny found the back of the net twice, her first goal giving Greeneville (4-5, 1-0 District 1-2A) a 3-0 lead in the 20th minute. She struck again three minutes into the second half, finishing with a team-high six shots while Delana DeBusk took four. Skylar Mitchel added Greeneville’s fifth goal from long range in the 58th minute.
DeBusk and Anna Shaw each scored on a corner kick in the early going. DeBusk led the Lady Devils in assists with two, while Mitchel and Konieczny each had one.
Mikayla Weems earned the shutout in goal with five saves.
Greeneville hosts CAK at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.