BAILEYTON — To those naysayers out there that doubted North Greene’s Lady Huskies could make it back to Murfreesboro this year, well, they’ll be loading up the bus Wednesday and heading down the road for the third straight year.
Senior Brooklyn Anderson scored 17 points and the Lady Huskies battled through a tough defensive game to knock off Oneida 54-41 Saturday night at jam-packed Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium in the TSSAA State Sectionals to earn another berth in the Class A “final eight” at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center.
They will take on McKenzie High (28-2) Thursday at 3:45 p.m. (Eastern time) in the state quarterfinals.
Coach James Buchanan, who will be making his sixth trip to the state tournament with the Lady Huskies, was a bit emotional when he took the final snip of the scissors as the team took down the nets following the hard-earned victory.
“I don’t usually get too tore up during these things, but so many people have been telling us this year that we weren’t going to do it,” he said. “So I did get a little emotional, listening to that song play over the speakers ‘Say I Won’t’ by MercyMe. We proved them wrong. We’re going down the road for the third straight year.”
It might have been easy to dispel the Lady Huskies as a state tournament threat early in the year when Anderson, the talented post, missed all games until the Christmas break after giving birth. With a rugged early season schedule, the team headed into the Ladies’ Classic with about a break-even record, and they proceeded to lose three times in that holiday event.
But things turned around quickly. The Lady Huskies ran through the tough conference season unbeaten, won the district and regional championships, and now are on their way to Murfreesboro with a season record of 25-12.
It was not an easy win against Oneida, and Buchanan knew it wouldn’t be.
“They play great defense,” he said. “Their leading scorer (Kelsey Pike) picked up her fourth foul, and they kept making up ground on us after we got a good lead. But they have a great program down there. Our kids got tough late in the game. We knew (Oneida) had to stop the clock, so we stepped up and made some free throws.”
The Lady Huskies led 29-14 at halftime, but they were unable to put away the Lady Indians even though building their lead to 33-14 in the third quarter. There were some anxious moments when the lead got down to single digits, 40-31 with five minutes left in the game, but Anderson scored seven of the team’s final 10 points to keep Oneida at bay.
“I’m so proud of these seniors,” the coach said. “I started with them in travel ball when they were 4 years old, and now they’ve grown into young women. Shelby (Davenport) gutted it out tonight. Her ankle was bothering her pretty bad. This was the last game in this gym for those girls, and I’m glad they finished up a great career with this win.”
Davenport, a senior leader and a go-to player, has been hampered by the bad ankle for several weeks now. But she knew that taking care of the basketball on this night was of utmost importance.
“We knew they were good on defense,” she said. “So we had to focus on ball control and playing well on our defensive end. Going to state for the third year straight is great. I think it is even sweeter this year for me, because I’m a senior. We obviously have some experience down there and that should help us because it’s a hard place to play.”
The post game was the obvious difference in the outcome. Oneida focused on trying to keep the ball out of the paint, but when the Lady Huskies were able to get Anderson free around the rim, she scored, making five-of-six field goals on the night.
“Everything we had watched on them showed they played good defense,” Buchanan noted. “They had to pressure us because they knew we had an advantage in the paint. For the most part, we were patient, handled the ball well, and we came out OK.”
The Lady Huskies never trailed, breaking from a 6-5 early lead to score eight straight and get a little spread on the visitors. It was 18-7 at the first rest stop.
In the second quarter, the normally good-shooting Indians were held to only 2-of-7 field goal attempts and fell behind 29-14 at intermission.
A basket followed by two free throws by junior Zoe Sanders gave North Greene its largest lead of the night at 33-14 with 6:25 to go in the third quarter.
But the Indians would not let the Huskies run away. They hit three triples the rest of the period and held the Huskies scoreless over the final four minutes of the quarter to cut the gap to 38-26 by the horn.
A putback by North Greene senior Sonya Wagner with 5:45 left in the game broke a long scoring drought, but Oneida got the deficit down inside 10 points by the five minute mark.
Anderson pulled in a lob pass and scored a layup, followed by a layup from Hailee English on a pass from Emily Britton on a well-executed back-door cut that got the lead back to 44-31.
With a little over two minutes left, Oneida got two free throws from Pike to close to 47-38, but North Greene was up to the task, making five of six foul shots in the closing seconds to stave off the Indians.
In addition to the 17 points from Anderson, Sanders scored 13 and Wagner netted 12. Anderson had a double-double by yanking down 10 rebounds.
Oneida closed out its season with a record of 19-15. The Lady Indians were led by Annaleah Terry with 11 and Caroline Keeton with nine.
Fellow District 1 member Cloudland also advanced to state, upsetting Coalfield in double overtime.
ONEIDA (41): Keeton 9, Smith 2, Bush 6, Annaleah Terry 11, Pike 8, Elmore 3, Cross 2.
NORTH GREENE (54): Zoe Sanders 13, English 5, Britton 2, Davenport 5, Sonya Wagner 12, Brooke Anderson 17, Buchanan 0, Gaby 0.
3-Point Goals: OHS—5 (Terry 3, Keeton, Bush). NG—1 (Sanders).
ONEIDA 7 7 12 15 — 41
NORTH GREENE 18 11 9 16 — 54