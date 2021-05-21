Even after missing most of the preseason due to basketball, Breezy Savage could sense a special season upon returning to the diamond.
That might be an understatement for how her senior year has transpired.
North Greene built a commanding lead in the first inning and never relinquished control, defeating Oliver Springs 6-2 in Thursday’s Class A sectional. The win clinched North Greene’s first trip to the Class A state tournament since 2008 and the fourth state appearance in program history.
“Once basketball was over with and we got all of our girls back, we knew we could honestly go to state,” Savage said. “We were practicing really well at the start of the season and I think we just grew as a team.”
And the Lady Huskies (24-9-1) still haven’t lost a postseason game since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Savage helped finished North Greene’s first inning blitz, as her one-out bunt became an RBI infield single to give the Lady Huskies a 5-0 lead. Kylee Jones, who had drawn a walk, then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.
The Lady Bobcats, who finished the year 24-4, never recovered despite scoring two runs in the third and holding a 9-6 advantage in hits.
North Greene pitcher Cambell Gaby never allowed Oliver Springs to get going, escaping a bases-loaded jam with two straight strikeouts to end the top of the first. Gaby finished with nine strikeouts to stay undefeated in postseason games.
Gaby helped herself in the first inning as she hammered a two-run double to the left-field wall for a 3-0 lead.
“Cambell is a phenomenal pitcher. I can’t wait to see where she goes in life; she’s going to make it really far,” senior catcher Haley Kirkpatrick said. “(Our goal was) to just keep it away from them, don’t let them get ahold of it because a lot of the girls on that team are power hitters. We just weren’t going to give them anything they could take.”
And they didn’t. After collecting three hits in the first inning, Oliver Springs had just six more the rest of the game. Kirkpatrick fired to shortstop Zoe Sanders to catch Chloe Lackey stealing second for the game’s first out.
Kirkpatrick then reached second on a fielding error to lead off the bottom of the first, scoring the first run on a single by Sanders.
Eliza Brown, another senior, pushed across North Greene’s fourth run two batters after the Lady Bobcats changed pitchers, wearing a pitch with the bases loaded.
“Honestly, I’m just so speechless,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s fully clicked yet. I think it’ll click when we’re on the bus down to Murfreesboro honestly.”
Brown’s infield single in the sixth inning turned out to be North Greene’s only hit after the opening stanza. Anna Weems and Kessie Antonelli ripped back-to-back singles in the first inning before Gaby’s double.
A fielding error and an infield single helped Oliver Springs load the bases in the top of the third. Megan Armstrong and Bella Thornton crossed home, capitalizing on a passed ball and a throwing error.
The Lady Bobcats threatened in the fifth after Armstrong’s leadoff double. But Sanders caught a line drive before doubling her off at third to end the inning.
And Sanders wasn’t done. Oliver Springs loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, only for Sanders to snag another line drive and tag second for another double play. This one clinched North Greene a spot at the TSSAA Spring Fling.
“If we had any nerves, I think we got over those there in the first inning,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “I’m really excited for these girl ... I’m tickled to death for the opportunity that they get, especially after last year missing the season. It’s really exciting to come back this year and go to the state tournament.”
Lackey finished 3-for-4 to lead Oliver Springs, while Armstrong and Ella Hampton each had two hits. Savannah Ray started and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits before Thornton pitched the final 5⅔ innings.
The Class A state tournament begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.