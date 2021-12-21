RUTLEDGE — North Greene has been accustomed to playing tough teams so far this season and Monday’s game at Grainger was no exception.
The Lady Huskies have played powerful teams like Greeneville, Bearden, Morristown West, Livingston and Clarkrange and taking on Grainger gave coach James Buchanan’s squad another quality opponent.
After seeing their winning streak reach seven games, the Lady Huskies dropped a 46-35 decision to the Lady Grizzlies.
“This game was good for us as far as realizing you have to be sound physically and mentally when you go play a good team on the road like Grainger. Hopefully we learned something from it,” Buchanan said.
The Lady Huskies boss, who picked up his 400th career win earlier this season, said the difficult schedule is something he wanted by design to test his team.
“That’s what we are banking on and we will find out when we get into our conference play in January. We have played a killer schedule and that was by design and these kids have been up to the challenge,” Buchanan said. “We are little bit banged up but we are getting healthy and hopefully we will get all of our pieces together eventually and we will see how much of a run we can have. It definitely helps to play a team like Grainger.”
The game was close in the opening period as Grainger only led 15-10 at the end of one.
North Greene scored just five points in the second period, all by Zoe Sanders.
The Lady Huskies found some success in the second half as they got the lead down to nine points on a basket by Sanders in the third period, again to nine on a Sanders’ steal and layup, and for the third time on a 3-pointer by Cambell Gaby late. But the damage had already been done by the Lady Grizzlies.
Sanders led North Greene (8-7) with 10 points and Shelby Davenport added nine. Grainger (11-1) was paced with 12 points each from Audrey Stratton and Sydnie Hayes.
Both teams will take part in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville next week with the Lady Huskies playing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 against South Laurel (Ky.).
BOYS Grainger 59 North Greene 56
Something had to give in a game between 13-1 North Greene and 10-1 Grainger as the Huskies were riding an 11-game winning streak and the Grizzlies had won 10 straight.
North Greene scored the first 12 points of the fourth period to take a 51-46 lead but the home-standing Grizzlies responded with several big 3-pointers late to grind out the win.
The Grizzlies had no answer for North Greene sophomore shooter Jason Britton as he torched the nets for 25 points.
North Greene coach Sam Tarlton was pleased with how hard his team fought but said there are things the Huskies need to do to get better.
“Jason has been playing great for us all year. I thought he carried us tonight and kept us in the game. You have to credit Grainger as they made big shots down the stretch,” he said. “We have to clean up some of our turnovers and I think it took us three quarters to really adjust to their physicality.
“This is a tough place to play and a tough environment. They made some 3s late and since Grainger is a senior-laden team, they are going to make big shots and big plays so it was a great job by coach (Adam) Wolfenbarger. He always does a good job.”
Grainger led early until Britton hit a 3 and Jasper Brand had a putback with 35 seconds remaining in the opening period to make the score 12-10.
The Huskies took their first lead when Sam English was true from downtown to make it 18-17. The Grizzlies closed the opening half with seven points and led 28-23.
North Greene opened the second half with a flurry of shots by Britton as he scored eight points at one point and tied the game 37-37 with a 3.
Grainger grabbed the momentum and took a 46-39 lead into the final period.
Twelve straight points highlighted the beginning of the final frame for the Huskies as they grabbed a 51-46 advantage with 3:36 remaining.
Grainger got the ball to Drew Branson, who hit a triple three straight times down the court to keep the Grizzlies close.
Britton gave North Greene a 56-55 lead when he hit both shots on a one-plus-one at the line, but Grainger’s Ty Overbay hit a 3 in front of his bench to put the Grizzlies up 58-56 with less than a minute to play.
The Huskies had opportunities to win but Branson sealed the deal when he stole a North Greene inbounds pass with less than five seconds to go.
In addition to Britton’s 25 points, Brand scored 14 for the Huskies. Branson led Grainger with 17 points, 13 in the second half.