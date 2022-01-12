The North Greene Huskies stepped outside their league play Tuesday night to take on Hancock County, a team they will most likely see again come Region 1-A post-season tournament time, and came away with a doubleheader victory.
Coach Sam Tarlton’s Huskies won for the 18th time this year against only two setbacks in a 74-48 blitz, while coach James Buchanan’s Lady Huskies pulled their season record onto the positive side at 11-10 with an easy 69-26 conquest.
That sets the stage for a District 1-A showdown on Friday night in Carter County when the Huskies journey to Hampton to take on the Bulldogs.
‘AGGRESSIVE’ HUSKIES WIN
Coach Tarlton had preached to his squad before the game to come out aggressive, something he felt like they had not done the past couple of ball games, and his troops apparently listened.
They opened the game bombing away from all angles, opening up a 23-10 first quarter advantage against a tall and physical Hancock County bunch, and a 25-12 run in the second quarter pretty well sealed the deal on the outcome.
“The big thing about tonight is we wanted to be the aggressor,” Tarlton said. “The last two games we haven’t started well, so I thought we came out with a lot of energy in the first half. I was proud of the way we got after it in the first half.”
The Huskies hit 10 3-pointers in the game, but they were especially sharp in the second frame when they hit 8-of-12 shots from the floor, 4-of-4 from behind the arc. Jason Britton, only a sophomore, was red hot.
Britton scored 26 in the game, 15 in the first half, and his touch from the perimeter was key. But the exchange students provided plenty of help, especially 6-7 center Jasper Brand who knocked down 10 points and yanked off eight rebounds. Mauro Garcia finished with eight points, but seven of those came to close out the opening period as the Huskies widened their lead. Ollie Saarelo also scored eight. Another sophomore gunner, Sam English, scored 11 including three from behind the circle.
“I thought Jason had a good game,” Coach Tarlton said. “He’s already had a couple of 30-point games this year, and he’s averaging about 21 per game, so it was good to see him on mark.”
From a 48-22 halftime lead, North Greene spread the game to 31 points at 59-28 late in the third before the Indians reeled off eight straight to close the period and cut the gap to 59-36.
But the visitors would get no closer than that as an 8-3 spurt to start the fourth gave North Greene a bigger gap and reserves finished up things for both sides.
“I think it was important for us to play well against them,” Coach Tarlton said. “They are big and physical. There’s a real good chance we’ll see them somewhere down the road.”
Chandler Ferguson, a 6-5 post, led the Indians (11-7) with 12 points and seven rebounds Storm Ramsey scored eight.
HANCOCK (48): Mayes 2, Hatfield 4, Ferguson 3, Ramsey 8, Chandler Ferguson 12, Fugate 7, Johnson 3, Belcher 6, Dalton 3.
NORTH GREENE (74): Sam English 11, Freshour 7, Saarelo 8, Jason Britton 26, Jasper Brand 10, Garcia 8, Hillerman 2, McLain 2.
3-Point Goals: HC—5 (Ramsey 2, Ferguson, Fugate, Dalton). NG—10 (English 3, Britton 3, Saarelo 2, Freshour, Garcia).
HANCOCK COUNTY 10 12 14 12 — 48
NORTH GREENE 23 25 11 15 — 74
GIRLS NORTH GREENE 69 HANCOCKS COUNTY 26
The North Greene girls took care of Hancock as four players hit double figures.
Shelby Davenport scored 17 to lead the way, all in the first half. Sonya Wagner chipped in with 11 while Brooklyn Anderson and Hannah Miller each netted 10 points.
Madeline Dalton scored eight points for Hancock (2-11).
The Huskies led 15-2 after one quarter and 31-15 at intermission. A 15-6 rally in the third built the lead to 61-23 and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
The Huskies are now 11-10 on the campaign heading into the trip to Hampton on Friday.
HANCOCK (26): Collins 0, Madeline Dalton 8, C.Dalton 4, Lendin 5, Combs 6, Jarnigan 3.
NORTH GREENE (69): Sanders 1, English 7, Britton 3, Shelby Davenport 17, Sonya Wagner 11, Brooklyn Anderson 10, Gaby 2, Hannah Miller 10, Bailey 4, G.Buchanan 2.
3-Point Goals: HC—2 (Lendin, Jarnigan). NG—6 (Wagner 3, Davenport 2, English).
HANCOCK COUNTY 2 15 6 3 — 26
NORTH GREENE 15 31 15 8 — 69