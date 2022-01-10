ROAN MOUNTAIN — Slowed by a tender foot and a harassing Cloudland defense, North Greene’s Shelby Davenport couldn’t get much going from the floor on Saturday.
But the senior swingman sank seven of eight free throws in overtime, lifting the Lady Huskies to a 42-38 District 1-1A win.
Davenport’s free throws were North Greene’s only points in the extra frame. And they were clutch, especially considering the Lady Huskies missed their first five free throws in the first quarter and were just 9-of-19 in regulation.
“Just a poor day from the free-throw line. Our goal as a team every game is to shoot 70 percent and we weren’t even close to that,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan. “But when it got down there close and it was late, we had the ball in the hands of the right person. We’re very confident with (Davenport) and, really, all of them.
“We’re going to blame it on the cold gym,” Buchanan added with a chuckle. “They said the heater was tore up when we first got here, and we were shaking. We’ll use that as our excuse this time, but we definitely need to improve in that area.”
Davenport finished with 12 points, including eight of 11 free throws. She hit just two shots from the floor, both in the first quarter.
“She had a good start to the game and Cloudland wanted to shut that down,” Buchanan said. “Not making excuses, but she has been dealing with a foot injury all year. … You could see it. She was hurting bad, but she gutted it out, played through it. She played good enough today.”
North Greene improves to 10-10 overall and 2-0 in District 1-A play. Cloudland, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped, drops to 9-4, 0-1.
“We know overall as a team we’re going to have to do better if we’re going to beat them another time, perhaps another two times,” Buchanan said. “We could play them three more times like we have the past couple years.
“They’re just very well coached. They play hard, they’re very tough and physical. Very good defensively. I was proud of our kids. We did some things wrong early, some things we had said we wanted to come out and take away, some things we had wanted to do defensively … we weren’t doing them. I don’t know if it was because it was Saturday afternoon, maybe we slept late, or lost a little focus, maybe there was a little bit of excitement because they knew it was the first conference road game and it was a big one. I think maybe they were a little too hyped.”
Cloudland jumped to a 6-0 lead. That turned out to be the biggest lead by either team through the first three quarters, though, and a putback from North Greene’s Brooklyn Anderson tied it 27-27 going to the fourth.
The two teams swapped runs in the fourth. North Greene got a layup from Anderson, two free throws from Zoe Sanders and a jumper in the lane from Sonya Wagner for a 33-27 lead. Cloudland then went on an 8-0 spurt capped by a 3-pointer from Taylor Hicks to take a 35-33 lead with 3:11 to play in regulation.
A free throw from Anderson and another from Davenport tied it 35-35 with 31 seconds left in regulation.
With four seconds to play in regulation, Cloudland’s Saharra McKinney drove the right side of the lane and had a layup attempt blocked from behind by Anderson.
Ella Benfield then got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that hit the backboard and the rim before falling to the floor, sending the game to overtime.
Wagner led all scorers with 13 points, while Anderson finished with nine.
Karah Fields scored a team-high 10 points for Cloudland.
North Greene will host Hancock County on Tuesday.
BOYS North Greene 60 Cloudland 40
Coach Sam Tarlton’s halftime chat with the North Greene Huskies must have been a humdinger.
After mustering just 11 points in the first half, the Huskies blistered the nets over the final two quarters and wound up cruising to the District 1-A win.
The Huskies erased a 16-11 halftime deficit by hitting 12 of 16 shots in the third quarter en route to a 37-26 lead.
North Greene continued to shoot the ball well in the fourth quarter, hitting eight of 14 shots over the final eight minutes.
“We weren’t ready to play (in the first half),” said Tarlton, whose Huskies improve to 17-2 overall and 2-0 in the district. “We didn’t match (Cloudland’s) toughness. We knew they were going to play really hard and be tough and physical, and they just out-physicaled us the first half. They were pushing us around. We looked like a bunch of little third-graders.
“We had to clean a few things up at the half, and the biggest things were our energy and our effort. I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy in the second half.”
North Greene’s new spirit was contagious as six Huskies scored in the third quarter with none scoring more than six points in the period.
The Huskies opened the third with a 16-2 run to take a 27-18 lead and led the rest of the way.
A three-point play from Sam English broke an 18-18 tie, and Mauro Garcia scored the final six points of the spurt on a layup, a putback, and a steal and layup to push North Greene to the 27-18 lead.
North Greene started the fourth with an 11-2 run to build its first 20-point lead, 48-28, with 5:55 to play.
Jasper Brand sparked that spurt with a 3-pointer. English also had a 3 in the run, while Olli Saarela had a layup and a free throw, and Cody Freshour had a layup.
Brand led all scorers with 16 points, including four 3s. Saarela finished with 11 points, Garcia had 10, English had eight, Jason Britton had seven, Freshour had six and Tyler Sanches had two.
Caleb Sluder scored 12 points and Dylan Shell added 11 for Cloudland (5-12, 0-1).
North Greene will host Hancock County on Tuesday.