BAILEYTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies took another step toward securing the District 1-A regular season title and top seed in the district tournament with a 53-40 win over the Cloudland Lady Highlanders on Tuesday night.
And the Lady Huskies did it by executing coach James Buchanan’s game plan to near perfection.
“The kids were so attentive yesterday in our film session and they carried out the game plan on the floor tonight, and that tickles a coach to death,” Buchanan said. “… That’s my favorite part of it. I like the thinking part of it, trying to get a group of girls all on the same page. I felt like tonight we were. I couldn’t be happier. Really proud of the girls.”
With Cloudland running its offense with four players on the perimeter feeding leading scorer Izabella Christman in the post, North Greene’s objective on defense was to keep the ball out of the paint.
For the most part, it worked as Christman had just two buckets from the floor and finished with just seven points.
“They try to get your big girl to help on a drive so they can dump the ball to (Christman) down there,” Buchanan said. “We wanted to be able to stay at home on (Christman), so we did a lot of switching out on the perimeter. The goal was just, ‘Keep the ball in front of you.’ I thought we did a real good job of containing penetration tonight. That was Plan A.”
North Greene improves to 14-12 overall and 4-0 in the district. The Lady Huskies will host Unaka (18-4, 4-0) in a district showdown on Thursday.
Unaka won 63-26 at University High on Tuesday. The Lady Rangers are led by 6-foot all-state swingman Lyndie Ramsey, who averages 26 points per game.
“Unaka is similar, except they have one girl – Ramsey – who scores in so many ways,” Buchanan said. “She can score off the dribble, running off screens. We know they do some different things to get her open for 3s or get her going to the basket. We’re just going to have to break down what they do, come up with the best plan we can and hopefully carry out the plan again.”
North Greene’s win over Cloudland on Tuesday was a far cry from its 42-38 overtime win over the Lady Highlanders on Roan Mountain on Jan. 8.
The Lady Huskies led 13-10 after one quarter, 28-16 at halftime and held Cloudland scoreless in the third en route to a 44-16 lead.
“If they come out and hit a couple buckets to start the third quarter, it’s going to be one of those classic Cloudland-North Greene games where it’s going to be a nail-biter,” Buchanan said. “I’m proud of the effort and rebounding in the third quarter.”
Sonya Wagner jumpstarted North Greene’s third-quarter surge with a runner from the right side. Brooklyn Anderson scored five straight points on three free throws and a putback midway through the period, pushing the Lady Huskies to their first 20-plus points lead at 39-16.
North Greene led by as many as 31 points twice early in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Grace Buchanan gave the Lady Huskies a 47-16 lead with 7:08 to play before a layup from Wagner made it 49-18 with 6:15 left.
North Greene then went deep into its bench and Cloudland stuck with its starters most of the fourth, making the final score closer than the game actually was.
Davenport led all scorers with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Wagner finished with 11 points, including a 3.
“The main focus tonight was coach told us we needed to work better on defense,” Wagner said. “We watched film from the last game we played (Cloudland) and our defense wasn’t that good, but I think we picked it up tonight.
“It will have to be the same thing (against Unaka). We’ve got to really lock down on Ramsey, but we can’t forget about their other four players on the floor. They’re a well-balanced team.”
BOYS NORTH GREENE 85, CLOUDLAND 40
North Greene got a game-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers, from sophomore guard Jason Britton.
Britton knocked down three 3s and had 12 points in the first quarter as North Greene jumped to a 24-7 lead.
Britton then scored 11 points in the second quarter to give him 23 in the first half as the Huskies took a 55-19 lead to the break.
“When you hit the first shot, it just feels good to get going. And when you keep hitting shots, it just keeps giving you confidence,” Britton said.
North Greene improves to 22-4 overall and 4-1 in District 1-A, while Cloudland drops to 5-18, 0-6.
When the two teams met on Roan Mountain on Jan. 8, North Greene mustered just 11 points in the first half before getting untracked in the second half for a 60-40 win.
Britton had just seven points in that game.
“I wanted to come out and get a little revenge since I didn’t have that good of a game up there,” he said.
North Greene coach Sam Tarlton had to have a come-to-coach meeting with the Huskies at halftime of their win on Roan Mountain, and he reminded them of that before Tuesday’s game.
“We played a horrible first half up there, so we wanted to have this one done by halftime,” Tarlton said. “I thought we could and that’s what we did. We played well.”
The Huskies seemed to be more relaxed on Tuesday, playing with smiles on their faces and scoring at will.
“When you play well, you have fun,” Tarlton said. “I think we’re getting a little tougher. Earlier in the year, teams were kind of pushing us up the court. … We’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of basketball at the varsity level. You need a full season to get acclimated.”
North Greene’s Mauro Garcia treated the crowd to a little razzle-dazzle late in the third quarter when he bounced a pass behind his back to Sam English on a fast break for a layup and a 71-28 lead.
“We just wanted to relax and have fun,” Garcia said. “I just saw Sam open and I went for it. It was nothing, really.”
Cody Freshour added 12 points for North Greene. English finished with nine and Jasper Brand had seven.
North Greene hosts West Greene on Saturday.