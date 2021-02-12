Every year about this time it seems that coin flips play a major role in seedings for postseason tournament play. Tied positions in the final regular season standings often mean that a flip of a penny (or nickel, dime or quarter) will determine who gets the higher seed when the tournament brackets are laid out.
North Greene coaches James Buchanan and Sam Tarlton have apparently been living right.
Both have won coin flips over competitors with whom they are currently tied for first (Cloudland for the Lady Huskies and Hampton for the NG boys) and if they can win one more regular season district game, Tuesday at Johnson City against University High, they will receive top seeds for the upcoming district tournament.
The Huskies swept district rival Unaka in a doubleheader Friday night at Jerome Woolsey Gym to set the stage for Tuesday night’s district finale against the Junior Bucs.
“We are not going to play the other district game we had postponed against Sullivan North,” Buchanan said after his Lady Huskies had gotten past the Lady Rangers 48-31 Friday night. “They have decided to forfeit that game. So if we win at University High, that would keep us tied with Cloudland. I haven’t had much luck in coin flips in the past, although I did win one last year. But this one was big this time.”
The reason the flip was more important this year is because the pandemic has forced a new look for district tournaments in 2021. All district games will be satellite affairs with the higher seed hosting. That means if the top two seeds make it through the bracket to the finals, the No. 1 seed would host the district championship.
As for the game with Unaka, a team that the Huskies beat by only a point by hitting a last second shot earlier in the season at Carter County, Buchanan was happy to leave his home gym with a hard-fought victory.
“They always give us a fit,” he said of Unaka. “They run their offense so well and we just had to keep battling to finally get some separation and get away with a win.”
It was Senior Night for the Lady Huskies, and the team departed a bit from their normal starting lineup to allow five seniors to start the contest. The first quarter was very slow, with the only bucket the Huskies could muster was a 3-point goal by Breezy Savage. Unaka was up 6-3 at the horn.
But it didn’t take North Greene long to get things rolling in the second with the normal starting five in the game. A 7-0 run to start the second frame, two baskets by Savage and a 3-ponter by Shelby Davenport, boosted the home team to a 10-6 lead and they never trailed again.
The Huskies used a lock down defense in the quarter to allow the Rangers only two field goals, while outscoring their guests 18-4 and rolling to a 21-10 halftime advantage.
With Unaka packing in the paint to stop Brooklyn Anderson from getting many touches, the Huskies used their perimeter attack to stay ahead of the Rangers in the third. North Greene knocked down four 3-pointers in the quarter – two by Savage and one each by Haleigh Bernard and Davenport – to keep Unaka at bay.
It was 38-24 after three stanzas, and Unaka could not make any headway in the final eight minutes.
Savage had a good night, leading her team with 20 points. Sonya Wagner came off the bench to scored nine while Bernard scored eight. Anderson scored only five but yanked off 13 rebounds.
The Huskies are now 19-7 on the year.
The Lady Rangers were led by talented sophomore Lyndie Ramsey, who scored 19 and crossed the 1000 point threshold for her two-year career at Unaka.
UNAKA (31): Simerly 2, Lyndie Ramsey 19, Forney 0, Ensor 3, Guy 2, Whitehead 3, Stout 2.
NORTH GREENE (48): Britton 0, Breezy Savage 20, Davenport 6, Bernard 8, Anderson 5, Wagner 9.
Score by quarters:
UNAKA 6 4 14 7 — 31
NORTH GREENE 3 18 17 10 — 48
SCHULTZ LEADS NG BOYS
Chriss Schultz, the exchange student from Germany who arrived at North Greene to help make a good team even better, knocked down 28 points to lead the Huskies (25-4) to an 89-59 romp over the Rangers.
With high scoring Kendal Loftis saddled with two quick early fouls and held to four points on the night, the Huskies showed they have a lot of other weapons to use when one of their aces gets into trouble.
Schultz scored 14 points in the first half as North Greene jumped to a 22-9 lead at the first rest stop. The Rangers closed it back to nine points midway of the second, but the Huskies closed out the half strong with a 13-9 run over the final four minutes to get to intermission with a 39-27 lead.
Unaka’s hopes for a rally were immediately squashed when the second half began as North Greene bolted from the locker room and ran off 11 straight points to completely take control of the game with a 50-27 lead. Schultz scored six in that spurt and Shane Cooter had the other five.
The lead continued to grow throughout the period and the home team had things well in hand with a 68-43 advantage at the horn ending the third.
In addition to his 28 points, Schultz grabbed 12 rebounds. Jason Britton came off the bench to hit double figures with 12, and Cooter added 10 more. North Greene hit eight 3-pointers in the contest.
Joe-Z Blamo scored 17 and Will Sexton had 14 for the Rangers.
UNAKA (59): Slagle 2, Joe-Z Blamo 17, Will Sexton 14, D.Ramsey 5, L.Ramsey 2, Hardin 2, Seigfield 8, R.Sexton 5, Benway 2, Shoemaker 2.
NORTH GREENE (89): Foulks 9, Campbell 8, Loftis 4, Chriss Schultz 28, Shane Cooter 10, Whaley 7, Freshour 8, Malone 3, Jason Britton 12.
Score by quarters:
UNAKA 9 18 16 16 — 59
NORTH GREENE 22 17 29 21 — 89