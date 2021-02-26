It was a blowout of mammoth proportion, but coach James Buchanan saw plenty of good things to come out of his North Greene Lady Huskies’ 74-22 romp over Jellico Friday night in the first round of the Region 1-A tournament at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
“In a game like this, the first thing, besides winning, is to not get anybody hurt, get everybody into the game, and get everybody to score,” Buchanan said. “We did all of that tonight, so it was a good night for the Huskies.”
The victory moves the Huskies (22-7) into Monday’s Region 1-A semifinals against a familiar foe, District 1 rival Unaka. Unaka knocked off Greenback on the road Friday night. The meeting, the fourth this year between the old foes, will be at North Greene Monday at 7:00, and the winner will be assured of at least two more games: the Region 1-A championship and a Sectional (Sub-State) affair.
“It’s been a unique year in that we get to play this semifinal game at home,” Buchanan said. “Normally we are at a neutral site, so it’s always good to play at home.”
The Huskies have won 15 straight first round Region 1 games, and Buchanan said they’ve been fortunate to get that far because their District 1 is so balanced and tough.
“Normally District 2 over the years has been top-heavy, with Cosby and everybody else falling behind them,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to have survived our district to make it to the regional.”
Cosby and Cloudland will meet at Cosby in the other regional semifinal game on Monday. Both those teams won in blowout fashion on Friday night, with Cosby ripping Hampton and Cloudland romping over Washburn.
North Greene got everybody on the roster into the scoring column against Jellico on Friday. Basically the starting five played primarily the first quarter, when the Huskies blew out to a 30-1 lead. The Blue Devils did not score in the second quarter and North Greene held a 45-1 lead at intermission, and coaches agreed to a running clock through the second half.
Senior Haleigh Bernard did pay a bit more than the other upperclassmen, but there was a reason for that, according to Buchanan.
“She now needs only eight points to reach 1,000 for her career, and we would like to see her do that,” the coach noted. “She’s been here four years, and a lot of times we’ve had some games like this one where she never got to play much in the second half, so that limited her opportunities. Now she has a chance to get to 1,000. But I will guarantee you that it won’t matter to her if she doesn’t get it, because her focus will be on winning the ball game.”
She finished the night with 19 points, and Breezy Savage was the only other player in double figure scoring with 10, all in the first quarter. Earlier in the day, Savage, also a senior, signed a scholarship to continue her education and play basketball at Covenant College.
Fourteen players dressed out for the Huskies, and each of them scored.
The Huskies rattled the Devils with their defense, time and again coming up with first quarter steals that quickly turned into points as the lead mounted quickly. It was 24-0 before Jellico got on the board with a free throw at the 1:41 mark of the first period.
The second string took over in the second and never gave an inch, outscoring Jellico 15-0 in the period to take the big 45-1 halftime advantage.
Lile Ward finally got Jellico’s first field goal, a 3-pointer, early in the third, but it was 62-11 at the end of the period.
Ward led Jellico in scoring with 10 points.
“We like to play the younger kids because they show up and work hard at practice every day, and their parents and our fans want to see them in a game,” the coach said.
Should the Huskies win over Unaka on Monday, they will remain at home for the Region 1 championship game.
JELLICO (22): Owens 0, Henderson 1, Lilie Ward 10, Bolton 3, Morgan 2, Taylor 3, King 3.
NORTH GREENE (74): Britton 2, Breezy Savage 10, Davenport 4, Haleigh Bernard 19, Anderson 4, Sanders 5, English 6, H.Harmon 3, Gaby 2, Buchanan 4, Wagner 4, Rogers 4, Bailey 4, N.Harmon 3.
Score by quarters:
Jellico 1 0 10 11 — 22
North Greene 30 15 17 12 — 74