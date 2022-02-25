BAILEYTON — The region quarterfinals are always a party for the North Greene Lady Huskies.
That’s because the Lady Huskies usually win their district, earning a home date against a weak opponent in the first game of the region tournament.
Such was the case again Friday night when the Lady Huskies cleared their bench en route to a 73-42 win over the Jellico Lady Blue Devils in the Region 1-A quarters.
In five region quarterfinals the past five years now, North Greene has outscored opponents by an average of 38 points.
“If you can come out with the one or two seed in our district and you host a first-round regional game, the other district’s third- and fourth-place teams generally haven’t had great years,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan. “It’s good because you get another home game, your fans don’t have to travel, you get to be in your gym one more time at least and you hopefully get all your kids in the game.
“The work our young kids put in during the offseason and in the JV games, finally they get an opportunity to showcase that to a tournament crowd, not just a (regular season) game. I was proud of them, glad they got in there and got some good minutes tonight.”
Eleven Lady Huskies scored. Brooklyn Anderson tallied 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds off the bench before sitting out the second half.
North Greene starters Shelby Davenport (eight points), Sonya Wagner (7), Hailee English (3), Emily Britton (2) and Zoe Sanders all played mostly in the first half.
That left plenty of playing time for youngsters like sophomore Haley Bailey (11 points) and freshman Hannah Miller (nine points, eight rebounds).
“When I first got in the game, I was kind of nervous. But throughout the game, I realized it was just like any other game we play,” Miller said. “It was fun. Minutes on the floor always helps me see what I can work on and helps me become a better player.”
North Greene took advantage of double-digit turnovers by Jellico in the first quarter. The Lady Huskies jumped to a 15-0 lead behind six points each from Davenport and Anderson and a 3-pointer from English.
North Greene shot 50 percent (19-of-38) from the floor in the first half while holding Jellico to 31 percent (8-of-26). The Lady Huskies led 24-6 after one quarter and 43-18 at halftime.
Buchanan emptied his bench in the second half and the subs responded by shooting 48 percent (13-of-27) and holding Jellico to 33 percent (7-of-21).
Martin scored six points early in the third quarter, pushing North Greene to its biggest lead of the period, 53-22, on a layup.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Bailey had four points, Martin had two and Christa Rogers had two in an 8-2 run that pushed North Greene to its largest lead of the game, 71-37.
Grace Buchanan finished with six points, including a 3-pointer, for North Greene. Cambell Gaby also had six points, Rogers had four and Alba Serrano had two.
North Greene, now 22-12, will play Unaka in a Region 1-A semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday at Walters State Community College.
North Greene won both regular season meetings with Unaka, 53-35 at home on Feb. 3 and 55-51 at Unaka on Feb. 11.
Unaka (24-8) defeated Washburn 52-38 in a quarterfinal on Friday night.