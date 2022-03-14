A return trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling? For North Greene, you might say the Class A state tournament has become an expectation.
They might have company in Class 3A, with Greeneville coming up one game short of Murfreesboro last spring.
The Lady Devils return everyone from last year’s sectional run, with North Greene replacing only three starters from its 2021 squad.
The TSSAA’s addition of Class 4A didn’t affect North Greene, which will challenge Unaka, Hampton and University High for the District 1-A title before Cosby, Hancock County, Jellico, Washburn or Clinch await in regionals.
Grainger, Cherokee, Claiborne and Cocke County will challenge Greeneville for the District 2-3A championship. Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unicoi County or Volunteer could face the Lady Devils in Region 1-3A.
Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene have joined the new District 1-2A with Happy Valley and Johnson County. All three county schools aim to end lengthy region tournament droughts this season. Alcoa, Pigeon Forge, Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman or Union County will face the top two District 1 teams in the Region 1-2A tournament.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
After going 5-7 in conference play last year, coach Gene Ward’s group aims for its first region tournament appearance since 2016.
The Lady Black Knights return two seniors to their infield — Breanna Roberts and Sydney Shipley.
And Ward already knows who will take the pitcher’s circle on a regular basis. Junior Makayla Ramsey is projected to handle “almost all” of the pitching duties.
Sophomore Hayleigh Taylor will bounce around the play multiple positions for Chuckey-Doak.
But don’t be surprised to see the Lady Black Knights use multiple lineups, especially early in the season.
“It’s too early to tell about newcomers, but they will have to contribute and mature quickly,” Ward said. “I expect this conference to be very competitive this year.”
The Lady Black Knights visit University High at 5 p.m. on Monday before their home opener on Tuesday against Elizabethton. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
GREENEVILLE
Greeneville has won three consecutive district titles dating back to 2018, but last year’s 16-4 sectional loss at Union County has stung for months. The Lady Devils have made their 2022 goal clear — return to Murfreesboro for the first time since their 2015 state championship.
They have the lineup to do it, returning everyone from last year’s 26-14 squad including eight seniors.
Jenna Restivo won’t lack firepower in her batting order this season, with five players having hit at least .426 last spring. Laicy Darnell hit .518 and batted in a team-high 50 runs with five home runs. Ashlyn Rachon led the Lady Devils in round trippers with nine, batting .468 with 47 RBIs.
Ansley Collins (.455, 35 RBIs) and Lydia Darnell (.435, 39 RBIs) combined for five home runs in 2021, while Ella Moore (.426) went yard seven times with 45 runs batted in.
Leah Phillips and Bradley will be the Lady Devils’ top two pitchers this season. Restivo also noted that all three freshmen are projected to have an impact at the varsity level.
“I see our pitching staff to be a little bit stronger, as they were working hard over the summer and fall months to improve their craft,” Restivo said. Our infield and outfield should be just as strong as last year and still making small improvements. They all have solid communication and comfortability with each other to make many things look so effortless when they are out there.”
The Lady Devils open the season at Morristown West on Monday at 5 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
About the only thing that might slow North Greene is getting its basketball players acclimated after another state tournament berth.
Otherwise, the Lady Huskies return nine varsity players from last year’s Class A state tournament team. North Greene earned its first state tournament win since finishing state runner-up in 1979. The District 1-A and Region 1-A champion Lady Huskies then won again to place fourth in the 2021 Spring Fling.
All of head coach Danny Weems’ starting infield is back in 2022, including junior shortstop Zoe Sanders.
Junior pitcher Cambell Gaby, who just returned from basketball, takes the pitcher’s circle once more for her junior campaign. She went 18-10 last season and has also been one of the Lady Huskies’ top hitters, with a .406 on base percentage. Senior Kylee Jones (4-1) and junior Paysli Randolph (4-0) will see time in the circle as well.
Senior Kessie Antonelli finished with a team-high .413 on base percentage last spring, just ahead of junior Anna Weems (.411 OBP).
Weems will field two new infielders and a new catcher this season, but not much else will look different.
“We return a solid group of players,” Weems said, while noting district rival Unaka will likely be North Greene’s biggest postseason threat.
The Lady Huskies defeated Unaka, which returns its top 2021 hitters and pitchers, to win last year’s district tournament title.
North Greene begins its quest back to Murfreesboro on Thursday as the Lady Huskies welcome Cherokee for a 5 p.m. start.
SOUTH GREENE
Of the seven seniors representing South Greene, five have started for the Lady Rebels since their freshman seasons.
“We have a lot of experience coming back,” Lady Rebels coach Amy Hawk said. “The momentum can swing and be up and down a lot, depending on who’s hitting the ball well. Everybody hits the ball now, and I mean everybody.”
Senior shortstop Whitney Casteel certainly does, with a batting average of .518 and a .543 on base percentage last spring.
Senior Lexi Miller and junior Mallory Fillers are the Lady Rebels’ top returning pitchers, with Fillers (12-6) posting a 3.66 earned run average and 46 strikeouts in 2021 while Miller (4-6) struck out a team-best 52.
Reliable first baseman Anna Willett can also pitch along with sophomore Katie Willett, who could play infield or outfield. Miller will also see time at second base and the outfield.
Evie Rader and Sydney Gentry will alternate between catching and third base, with Hannah Penley playing some infield. Senior Amelia Mullins, playing high school softball for the first time, will also contribute for the Lady Rebels.
South Greene won’t play over spring break, but the Lady Rebels begin their 2022 campaign on March 22 with a trip to North Greene. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
WEST GREENE
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on West Greene far past cancelling the 2020 season.
“We were low in numbers and players were playing out of position in order to accommodate what was needed for the team,” Lady Buffs coach Kelly Beets said of the 2021 campaign. “But the Lady Buffaloes are looking forward to a great season.”
Three seniors are back in the lineup with Hannah Leyton, Kayleigh Douthat and Megan Daniels. All three player started and helped lead West Greene defensively and in the batting order.
Look for freshman Hope Sexton to quickly make an impact in the pitcher’s circle.
And depending on where West Greene needs her, expect Hailey Arnold to play multiple positions.
After taking spring break off, West Greene begins its 2022 season with a trip to Cosby on March 21. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.