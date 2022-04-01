MOSHEIM — Hits were plentiful Thursday afternoon at West Greene’s Reece Baughard Field, as the visiting North Greene Huskies handed the Lady Buffs a 14-7 setback in high school softball play.
The two squads combined for 29 hits, 18 by the winning Huskies, as Coach Danny Weems’ ladies warmed up for this weekend’s Eastman Invitational in Kingsport.
“I’m pretty well pleased with how things have been going,” Coach Weems said of his Huskies. “We’re being competitive, especially with those teams we are supposed to be competitive with. We only pitched Campbell (Gaby) three innings today because it’s going to be a long weekend at Eastman.”
The Lady Buffs were also competitive, slapping out 11 hits and rallying to cut a 7-2 North Greene lead to 7-6 before the Huskies really swung the bats hard in the sixth inning to score four times and put some distance between themselves and their county rivals.
“West Greene hit the ball, too,” Coach Weems said. “After they got it down to 7-6, I think Hailey Bailey had a little prayer meeting in the dugout and the girls responded there in the sixth to score some runs.”
Bailey had a big night for the winning Huskies (6-6), getting five hits in five trips to the plate and knocking in three runs while scoring three times. Kessie Antonelli had three hits and also scored three times, and Kylee Jones had three hits and knocked in four runs for North Greene.
West Greene was paced by Megan Daniels with three safe blows, including two bunts that she ran out for singles. Kalie Douthat had a triple and single and knocked in two runs, while Hope Sexton also contributed two hits.
North Greene got on the board with two runs in the top of the first as Antonelli reached on an infield hit and Anna Weems was safe on an error. Bailey loaded the bases with another base hit to left, and Jones came through with a two-out, two run single.
But the Buffs showed plenty of spark on offense in the home half of the first. Daniels beat out a bunt to start things off, and with one out Sexton had a single to left. Daniels scored when a throw from the catcher toward second bounced away from the fielder for an error, and Sexton then scored on a sacrifice fly to the outfield by Hannah Deyton to knot the score at 2-2.
Neither squad scored in the second, but in the third North Greene opened up a 4-2 lead when Jones and Paysli Randolph came through with RBI hits.
A 3-run rally in the fourth then made it 7-2. Zoe Sanders cracked a triple to the right field fence and scored on Antonelli’s hit. Weems reached on an error and two runs came across when Gaby slashed a base hit.
The Lady Buffs came alive in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four times to close the gap to 7-6. Haley Ripley singled to start the frame and Daniels reached on an error. Sexton knocked in Ripley with a single, Daniels would score on a wild pitch, and a two-out triple by Douthat brought home Sexton and Deyton, who had reached on a walk.
With the game then up for grabs, North Greene really swung the bats hard in the top of the seventh, opening the frame with four straight hits. Antonelli singled before Weems, Bailey and Gaby each swatted doubles. When the smoke had cleared from that spurt, the Huskies were back in command at 11-6.
West Greene got a run in the bottom of the inning. Haley Arnold reached on a single, stole second, went to third on a groundout, then scored on Breanna Cloran’s infield grounder.
The Huskies closed out their scoring with three runs in the seventh. Sanders and Antonelli reached on errors, Weems doubled, and Bailey and Jones also had RBI hits. That upped the lead to 14-6.
North Greene will spend the weekend in Kingsport at the Eastman Invitational, with their first game Friday night against Clinton. Other teams in their pool are Science Hill, Knox Powell and Unicoi County. They will return to their district schedule on Monday at University High.
The Lady Buffs host Hancock County Monday and play at Cosby on Tuesday.
NORTH GREENE 202 304 3 — 14 18
WEST GREENE 200 041 0 — 7 11
WP: Gaby. LP: Brown. 2b Hits: NG—Weems 2, Gaby, Bailey. 3b Hits: NG—Sanders; WG—Douthat.