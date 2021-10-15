CHATTANOOGA — The North Greene Lady Huskies left the Scenic City in tears on Thursday night.
Tears of joy, that is.
Twice coming back from the dead, the Lady Huskies finished a 25-22, 21-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-11 Class A sectional win over CSAS via a booming kill by Gracie Johnson for their first state tournament berth since 2011.
When Johnson’s kill caromed off a CSAS defender and hit the floor, North Greene’s bench stormed the court and emotions spilled over.
“This means so much to us because North Greene volleyball hasn’t been to state in so long,” said Johnson, a junior who finished with a team-high 18 kills. “We’ve worked so hard for this since my freshman year. We’ve put everything into this that we knew how. This is the biggest thing ever.”
With North Greene trailing two sets to one, Johnson and fellow outside hitter Hailee English became possessed in the fourth and fifth sets.
Johnson put down 10 kills over the final two sets, six in the deciding fifth. And seven of English’s 16 kills came in the fourth and fifth.
“Coaches have told us all year to never lay down, never give up,” Johnson said. “We knew we had to fight and go right then (over the final two sets) or it wasn’t going to end like we wanted it to.”
Behind 15-13 in the fourth set, North Greene got four kills from English and another from Kylie Keffer in a 7-2 run to take a 20-17 lead and never trailed again.
A kill from Johnson and a service ace from Anna Weems pushed North Greene to its biggest lead of the set, 24-20, and Johnson closed the set with a push.
North Greene never trailed in the fifth set. The Lady Huskies got a kill from Keffer and four from Johnson en route to an 8-3 lead, their biggest of the set.
CSAS pulled within 10-8, but English put down a kill and Kylee Jones served an ace in a 4-1 run that pushed North Greene to a 14-9 lead.
After CSAS cut the lead to 14-11, Johnson put down the match-winner.
“This shows how much we can work as a team,” Johnson said. “We got down on ourselves a little (after losing the third set 12-25), but then we decided, ‘Hey, we got this. We’re good.’
“I’m not going to lie, I was very nervous coming into the match. But then we realized how much we wanted this, how hard we’ve worked for this.”
Keffer finished with 10 kills and 11 blocks, while McKinlee Weems had three kills and six blocks.
Anna Weems made nine digs, Johnson and Madison Sanders each had eight, English had four, and Brylee Baxter had three. Jones dished 37 assists.
The match got off to an inauspicious start for North Greene. Officials determined location of the numbers on the front of the Lady Huskies’ shirts were too low and awarded a point to CSAS before the first ball was put in play in the first set.
“Nobody has ever said anything to us about (numbers on the shirts),” Johnson said. “It ticked us off a little bit, made us want to play a little harder.”
CSAS led by as many as nine points three times in the first set before North Greene rallied.
The Lady Huskies took their first lead of the set, 20-19, on three straight kills from Johnson and an error by CSAS.
After CSAS pulled even 20-20, North Greene got an ace from Weems and a kill from Johnson while closing the set on a 5-2 run.
“I think we were a little jittery there at the beginning,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “We got settled in, fought through it, showed a little toughness. I told the girls in the locker room we’d have to deal with some adversity in this match and we definitely had to.”
While North Greene hasn’t been to the volleyball state tournament in 10 years, Tarlton coached the school’s boys basketball team to the state tournament in 2018 and this past season. Assistant coach James Buchanan has coached the girls basketball team to five state tournament appearances, including 2020 and this past season.
“It ain’t nothing I do in volleyball,” Tarlton said with a chuckle. “These girls teach me. I’m just here to make sure they get on the bus.”