Often in a first round district tournament game, the No. 1 seed draws an opponent they’ve handled pretty easily during the regular season, thus they might go through the motions and struggle in that first tourney contest.
Such was not the case for the North Greene Lady Huskies Saturday night in their first post-season contest.
They bolted from the locker room hotter than a firecracker on the 4th of July, scoring 33 first quarter points and quickly put away Hampton 89-40 in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and we defended very well,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We talked about playing hard the entire game, and I think we did. Defensively we were great early, then we let up a bit, but tightened it up some in the second half. We got three in double figures, and that 29 by Haleigh (Bernard) might be a career best for her.”
Bernard was the offensive star with 17 points in the first half on her way to the 29-point show. She tacked on 12 third period points and then sat out the final stanza. She knocked down four 3-pointers.
Brooklyn Anderson also had a big night with 19 points and nine rebounds, hitting 7 of 8 field goal attempts. Shelby Davenport knocked down 15.
Breezy Savage scored only six, but that’s all she needed to reach the 1,000 point total for her career. It was a feat that left her coach especially happy.
“I’ve been with Breezy since the first grade of school I guess,” Buchanan said of the senior guard. “I don’t think I’ve seen a player improve as much as she did between her eighth grade and ninth grade year, and she doubled that improvement between the 9th and 10th.
“She can score the ball, but she does so many other things. She can push the ball up the floor, she normally guards the toughest player on the other team, and she lays it on the line every time she takes the floor. I tell our younger players that if you play as hard and with as much effort as Breezy Savage, you have a chance to be special.”
The Huskies (20-7) put away Hampton (5-20) with a 20-0 run from the 5:30 mark of the first quarter to the 1:40 mark, going from a 4-3 advantage to a 24-3 lead. Points were coming from all directions as the Bulldogs made seven turnovers that led to points. When shots bounced off the rim, Anderson seemed to be there to gobble up the offensive board, making four buckets on putbacks during that spurt.
A lot of the suspense was taken out of this one as North Greene led 33-14 at the horn ending the first. The Lady Huskies put 21 more points on the board in the second to go to the half with a 54-28 advantage.
There was no relaxation by the Huskies in the third as they outscored their visitors 11-2 to build the lead to 65-30. Reserves got in a lot of playing time from that point onward.
Destini Milhorn was the only Hampton player in double figure scoring with 10 points. Madison McClain chipped in with seven.
With their first tourney game now in the books, the Huskies will prepare to meet old foe Cloudland for the district title at 7 p.m. Monday. The teams split their regular season matches, both winning on their home turf. Buchanan expects another war with their old rival.
“We were fortunate to beat them here early in the season,” he said. “Then we lose 43-37 up there in another battle. Both teams have been in this situation before. They are tough and physical, and they take care of the basketball very well. We’ll have to play well, but we’re sure happy it’s in our gym.”
HAMPTON (40): R.McClain 2, Orr 2, Henry 6, Davis 2, Hicks 3, Destini Milhorn 10, Jenkins 1, Nickles 2, Berry 3, Guy 2, M.McClain 7.
NORTH GREENE (89): Britton 3, Savage 6, Shelby Davenport 15, Haleigh Bernard 29, Brooklyn Anderson 19, English 8, H.Harmon 3, Wagner 6.
Score by quarters:
Hampton 14 14 8 4 — 40
North Greene 33 21 22 13 — 89