JOHNSON CITY — The North Greene Lady Huskies certainly have enough talent to make a deep playoff run.
But approaching the midway point of the season, they’re still looking to get on the kind of roll that propelled them to the Class A state tournament in Murfreesboro a year ago.
On Monday, North Greene snapped a tough four-game skid with a 15-4 District 1-A win over University High.
The victory follows the Lady Huskies’ 0-4 weekend in the Eastman Invitational in which they were outscored 35-4.
“We were up against tough competition this past weekend – Powell, Clinton, Science Hill and Unicoi County. Hopefully, even though we came out of that tournament 0-4, having faced that good competition will help us down the road,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems, whose Lady Huskies are 3-0 in District 1-A and 8-10 overall. “We go into those tournaments expecting to play good teams, expecting to see good pitching. In the postseason, those are the type of teams we’ll see and that’s what we’re preparing for.
“Even though we were playing really good competition over the weekend, we did not play well, certainly below standard. The girls realize we have to play better, even in conference games, if we want to win. We’re getting back into conference play now and we feel like we can be competitive.”
The Lady Huskies are slated for their biggest district test to date against Cloudland at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Cloudland is 2-0 in the district.
“This year, it really looks like it’s going to be Unaka, Cloudland and North Greene competing for the district championship,” Weems said. “(Tuesday) will be a big game. There’s rain in the forecast, so we don’t know what’s going to happen there.”
In the win over University on Monday, North Greene cranked out 17 hits while getting three sharp innings in the circle from starter Cambell Gaby.
Gaby held University hitless in her three innings, walking one and striking out six.
“Cambell is effective,” Weems said. “We count on her to go out there and keep us in every game she pitches, and she does. She’s a competitor. She’s does a good job. Glad she’s on our team.”
Paysli Randolph followed Gaby in the circle with three solid innings. She gave up two hits, four unearned runs, walked one and struck out three.
Kylee Jones closed with a scoreless seventh. She gave up a hit and struck out one.
Six Lady Huskies had multiple hits. Gaby was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Zoe Sanders was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; Kessie Antonelli was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Anna Weems was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI; Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Ashley Fulton was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Haley Bailey had a hit and two RBI; Loren Blevins had a hit an RBI; Riley Blevins had a hit; and Heidi Harmon had two RBI.