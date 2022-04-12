BAILEYTON — Cambell Gaby and her North Greene Lady Huskies teammates sure know how to beat the Monday blues.
Gaby tossed a two-hit shutout, walking none and striking out 12, and the Lady Huskies cranked out 13 hits in a 10-0 run-rule win over the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights in five innings.
The non-district win evens North Greene’s overall record at 10-10. And more importantly, it’s a great start to a hectic week for the Lady Huskies.
North Greene will host Johnson County on Tuesday and travel to South Greene on Wednesday in non-district games.
Things get more serious toward the end of the week when North Greene will host Unaka on Thursday and Cloudland on Friday in key District 1-A games.
North Greene is 4-0 in the district, while Cloudland is 3-0 and Unaka is 2-0.
“We set a good tone for the week,” said Gaby, a junior right-hander. “We hit the ball really well and that was good because we hadn’t been hitting the ball as well as we wanted to. Against these good teams, we’re going to have to hit the ball.
“Hitting’s going to be the key to the week. And I’m going to have to lock down and pitch well in these games, and we’re going to have to play good defense.”
From the outset, this was no manic Monday for the Lady Huskies. North Greene scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning with the first three scoring on three straight doubles by Anna Weems, Haley Bailey and Gaby.
Weems drove in Zoe Sanders, who had reached on a bunt single, and Kessie Antonelli, who had walked, for a 2-0 lead.
Weems was cut down trying to take third on her double, but Bailey followed with a double to left and scored on a double to center by Gaby to make it 3-0.
Heidi Harmon, a courtesy runner for Gaby, then took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Kylee Jones to make it 4-0.
Gaby finished 4-for-4 with four RBI. Her fourth hit – a line drive to the opposite field in right – drove in Sanders for North Greene’s 10th run that ended the game by run rule with two out in the bottom of the fifth.
Bailey was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI; Weems was 2-for-3 with two RBI; and Sanders, Antonelli, Ashley Fulton and Paysli Randolph each had a hit.
Makayla Ramsey took the loss for Chuckey-Doak. In 4 2/3 innings, she gave up 13 hits, walked four and struck out seven. All 10 North Greene runs were earned.
“Makayla is a good pitcher. So, offensively, I’m excited about what we were able to do today,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems. “This was a county game, so it’s kind of a rivalry game. To come out and play well was the really good thing about today. We pitched the ball well, hit the ball well, ran the bases well. And whatever opportunities we had to field the ball, we made most of the plays.
“It’s good to get the week off on a good start. Having five games is a busy week, but four are at home and that really helps. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the week. Hopefully we can continue to play well.”
Hayleigh Taylor and Saniah Atchison had Chuckey-Doak’s two hits. The Lady Knights, who are 4-5 overall and 4-0 in District 1-2A, will host West Greene in a district game on Tuesday.