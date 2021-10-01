BAILEYTON — The second set certainly reflected two volleyball teams ready to play for their lives.
With the postseason just days away, Chuckey-Doak pulled even after a remarkable comeback. But North Greene had an answer, opening the final two sets on a much stronger note for a 25-21, 30-32, 25-14, 25-16 win at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Leading 19-10 in the second set, North Greene (17-12) appeared ready to run away in straight sets.
Not so fast. The Lady Black Knights (12-13) rallied with eight straight points. But Chuckey-Doak found itself down 24-22 after a Hailee English ace.
No worries. The Lady Black Knights got three straight points, including a kill from Haylee Richardson and a Kadence Richardson block.
Chuckey-Doak ended the set with kills from Kadence Richardson, Kendra Key and Bailey Fair to win 32-30 and tie the match 1-1.
The Lady Huskies responded with a 7-0 lead to begin the third set and never looked back. Kylie Keffer hammered nine kills in the third frame, with Gracie Johnson adding two and Kylee Jones serving two aces.
The final set opened in the same manner with North Greene storming ahead 6-0 and building a 12-1 cushion. Chuckey-Doak never got closer than six points after that. English’s fourth service ace ended the match.
English also ended the opening set with one of her 11 kills. Jones also served four aces while handing out 38 assists.
Keffer talled 21 kills, Johnson had 14 and McKinlee Weems had five.
Haylee Richardson led Chuckey-Doak with 12 kills, seven digs and five aces while Bailey Fair smacked 11 kills with 15 assists, four aces and two blocks.
Heidi Buch had nine kills, eight digs and two aces. Jocelyn Paysinger tallied 14 assists, Bri Lowe had 11 digs and Hayleigh Hensley blocked five shots along with her four kills.
UP NEXT
North Greene now prepares for the District 1-A volleyball tournament. The semifinals and championship all take place Tuesday at Hancock County.
In District 2-2A, No. 2 Chuckey-Doak faces No. 5 West Greene at 4 p.m. Monday to begin the double-elimination tournament.
West Greene won in straight sets over Heritage on Thursday night, improving to 5-12.