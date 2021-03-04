North Greene started strong and finished stronger, but the two middle quarters were enough to cause heart problems for the healthiest fan as the Lady Huskies chalked up their second straight Region 1-A championship with a 55-42 win over Cloudland on Wednesday night at The Huskies’ Den.
The victory sends the Huskies (24-7) into the state sectional round (Sub-State) Saturday night on their home hardwood with Tellico Plains as the opponent. Tellico Plains lost its first game of the season in the Region 2-A title game Wednesday to Oneida. The Sub-State game will start at 7 p.m.
“It was a typical North Greene-Cloudland game,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said after the contest which was much closer than the final score might indicate. “We got the big lead early but then got into serious foul trouble. We expected them to make a run, and when they did it was a battle the rest of the way.”
Junior Shelby Davenport, selected as the Region 1 most valuable player, turned in a spectacular first quarter, as did senior teammate Breezy Savage as they combined for 18 points to get the home team off to a 25-10 first quarter lead. The Huskies made 7-of-9 from the field in the period and played lock-down defense.
But Davenport and junior post Brooklyn Anderson both picked up their second personal fouls before the quarter ended, and the Huskies went stagnant on offense as neither played in the second period.
Here came the Highlanders behind the scoring antics of Jasmine Birchfield, who led all players in the game with 22 points. The big first quarter lead began to evaporate as North Greene managed only three free throws in the second frame and the advantage had been chopped to 28-22 by intermission.
Did Buchanan consider sending Davenport and Anderson back into the game and take a chance they wouldn’t pick up their third foul?
“If they had gotten it down to a one or two possession game, I might have,” he said. “We had some shots that we normally make just didn’t fall. And our replacements – Zoe Sanders, Hailee English and Sonya Wagner – did a good job.”
With all starting hands back on deck to start the third, the Huskies went back to work but were unable to pull away. Davenport scored three buckets before picking up her third personal, and Haleigh Bernard got her fourth foul. A basket from inside the lane by Ella Benfield had the lead down to 38-36, and Savage hit a foul shot to make it 39-36 heading into the home stretch.
The first points of the final period were two free throws by Birchfield that closed the gap to 39-38. To this point, many fans probably didn’t realize that North Greene’s leading scorer, Anderson, had not scored a point. She made a nice move in the paint and converted a 3-point play to get the lead up to 42-38.
“If you had told me going in that Brooklyn would not score until the fourth quarter, well I would have been surprised because she leads us in just about every offensive category there is,” Buchanan noted. “But she did a lot of other things really well. She blocked seven or eight shots and passed the ball well to her teammates.”
Anderson was credited with eight blocked shots and nine rebounds in the contest to go along with her six points which she tallied on the night, all coming in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Emily Britton had a good game with her defense on their best shooter, Gracie Freeman,” Buchanan added. “Emily just does her job without much fanfare, but she has played great defense against that girl the last two times we’ve played Cloudland.”
With the score 42-38, Cloudland missed a shot and Zoe Sanders got a basket off a rebound to make it 44-38. The Highlanders got it back to 44-40 but could not get closer as the Huskies made enough foul shots in the final three minutes to pull away to the win.
“Our team is shooting somewhere around 70 percent from the line,” he said. “That’s something we’ve really worked on. Last summer when everything was locked down (because of Covid), the girls spent a lot of time shooting free throws and I think it’s paid off.”
Breezy Savage scored 19 points to lead her Huskies. Davenport scored 16.
In addition to Birchfield’s 22 points for Cloudland (20-6), Ella Benfield scored 12 as the duo combined for 34 of their team’s total points. The Highlanders did not make a 3-pointer in the contest.
“Cloudland set the bar in our conference for many years,” Buchanan said. “I recall when we said a few years ago that we wanted to be like they are. So I have a lot of respect for their program.”
Cloudland will go on he road to Oneida for sub-state on Saturday.
Winners in Sub-State will advance to the TSSAA state tournament in Murfreesboro next week. The Huskies will be gunning for their second straight appearance. They played last year, and lost, on the day that the tourney was shut down because of COVID.
In addition to MVP Davenport, other all-tournament selections were Breezy Savage, Haleigh Bernard and Brooklyn Anderson from North Greene, along with Mandy Benfield, Ellie Benfield and Jasmine Birchfield of Cloudland.
Score by quarters
Cloudland 10 12 14 6 — 42
North Greene 25 3 11 16 — 55
CLOUDLAND (42): Caraway 0, M.Benfield 4, Jasmine Birchfield 22, Freeman 0, Fields 0, McKinney 4, Ella Benfield 12.
NORTH GREENE (55): Britton 7, Breezy Savage 19, Shelby Davenport 16, Bernard 4, Anderson 6, Sanders 2, Wagner 1.