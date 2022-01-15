HAMPTON — Emily Britton hit just one shot Friday night. But it was a big one.
With 3:35 to play, Britton took a pass on the left wing and buried a 3-pointer to give the North Greene Lady Huskies a six-point cushion en route to a 62-57 District 1-A win at Hampton.
Britton’s 3, which pushed North Greene to a 52-46 lead, was much needed as Hampton had cut a 10-point Lady Huskies’ lead to 3.
“That’s the type of player she is,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said of Britton. “She’s ready to step up in big moments and make big plays whether it’s on the defensive end or offensive end. We’d like for her to be a little more assertive and look for that shot a little more often.
“She’s our inbounds passer. We’re running down the floor and she’s behind us. Maybe that’s the reason she doesn’t get as many attempts. But when she does get one, she’s knocked down some big ones. And tonight’s was just a huge shot.”
With under two minutes to play, Hampton twice cut the lead to two. But thanks in large part to Britton’s 3, North Greene had just enough distance between itself and the Lady Bulldogs to hold on.
With North Greene leading 60-57 and under 10 seconds to play, Hampton came up with a steal underneath its own basket, but the Lady Huskies’ Zoe Sanders stole the ball right back.
Sanders pushed the ball up the floor before Sonya Wagner was fouled, went to the line and hit two free throws with two seconds left for the game’s final margin.
Free throws were a big factor in North Greene’s win. The Lady Huskies shot 76 percent (25-of-33) from the foul line, while Hampton shot 61 percent (20-of-33).
Shelby Davenport led North Greene with 20 points, 10 in each half. She was 10-of-12 at the foul line and made three of her final four with under a minute to play.
North Greene has won four straight and improves to 12-10 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Hampton falls to 10-9, 1-2.
“Our win over Cloudland last Saturday went to overtime and this one tonight went down to the wire,” Buchanan said. “Maybe that tells people how good our conference is. There are talented players throughout the league and all the teams are well coached, so you’re going to have games like this.
“We told the girls coming into the game to expect a nail-biter. … There’s not going to be an easy game in this league. We’ve go to be able to bring it every night. It’s big to get a win on the road in a tough environment tonight.”
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter. Hampton led 25-23 at halftime before North Greene rallied to a 44-35 lead at the end of three.
Wagner had nine points, including a 3, in the third and Brooklyn Anderson had six as North Greene outscored Hampton 21-10 in the quarter.
Wagner finished with 14 points, including two 3s, and Anderson finished with 13, including 11 in the second half. Sanders chipped in nine points, seven in the second half.
Taylor Berry led Hampton with 20 points, including three 3s.
North Greene plays at Northview Academy on Tuesday.
BOYS Hampton 64 North Greene 54
In a battle for first place in the district, North Greene jumped to a 7-0 lead, but a lengthy scoring drought in the third quarter went a long way in snapping the Huskies’ five-game winning streak.
North Greene falls to 18-3 overall and 2-1 in the district, while Hampton improves to 12-4, 3-0.
Hampton rallied to lead by as many as nine points in the second quarter before North Greene’s Cody Freshour knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to pull the Huskies within 33-30 at halftime.
Hampton scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to surge ahead 43-31.
North Greene didn’t score in the third until Freshour made a layup at the 2:24 mark of the period.
Freshour went on a personal 6-3 run midway through the fourth to pull North Greene within 57-52, but that’s as close as the Huskies could get.
Freshour finished with 22 points for North Greene, while Jason Britton scored 17.
North Greene plays at Northview Academy on Tuesday.