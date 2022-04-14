With big conference games ahead on Thursday and Friday, the North Greene Lady Huskies looked to limit pitching ace Cambell Gaby at South Greene on Wednesday.
Enter Kylee Jones, who gave the Lady Huskies a quality start in a 6-4 win on Rebel Hill.
Jones worked the first 5⅔ innings, gave up 10 hits, four runs (three earned), walked none and struck out two.
Gaby held South Greene scoreless over the final 1⅓ innings, giving up a hit.
South Greene outhit North Greene 11-7, but three errors by the Lady Rebels led to five unearned runs for the Lady Huskies.
Anna Willett drew the start in the circle for South Greene and took the loss. In two innings, she gave up four hits, four unearned runs, walked two and struck out two.
Kaylee Whitson held North Greene to two runs (one earned) over the final five innings. She gave up three hits, walked two and struck out one.
Gaby went 2-for-3 with a double to lead North Greene at the plate. The Lady Huskies had just one RBI, which came on a groundout by Ashley Fulton in the third inning.
North Greene never trailed, scoring three runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third for a 6-1 lead.
Anna Willett led South Greene at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Katie Willett was 2-for-3, Whitney Casteel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Lexi Miller had a double.
North Greene, 11-10 overall, will host Unaka at 5 p.m. Thursday and Cloudland at 5 p.m. Friday. The Lady Huskies are 4-0 in District 1-A, Unaka is 3-0 and Cloudland is 3-1.
South Greene falls to 6-8.