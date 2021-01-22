Brooklyn Anderson hit a jumper from the short corner at the buzzer to lift the North Greene Lady Huskies to a 51-50 District 1-A win at Unaka on Friday night.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey scored 13 of her game-high 29 points in the first quarter to help the Rangers grab a 17-15 lead.
North Greene held Ramsey scoreless in the second quarter and got balanced scoring itself to take a 28-25 lead at halftime.
Anderson scored six of her team-high 15 points in the third quarter as North Greene stretched its lead to 42-35.
Ramsey, though, scored nine points in the fourth quarter to push Unaka ahead before Anderson’s buzzer-beater.
Shelby Davenport and Breezy Savage each added 12 points for North Greene, which improves to 14-3 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Ramsey finished with five 3-pointers for Unaka (2-8, 1-1).
The Lady Huskies travel to Northview Academy on Monday.
BOYS North Greene 83, Unaka 63
The North Greene Huskies got a game-high 27 points from Chriss Schultz while running their record to 18-3 overall and 3-0 in District 1-A.
The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter before North Greene outscored Unaka 25-11 in the second period to take a 32-18 lead at halftime.
Jason Britton, Chance Campbell and Schultz each knocked down a 3-pointer in the second with Schultz scoring seven points in the frame.
Shane Cooter added 11 points for North Greene. Britton, Campbell and Cody Freshour each finished with nine points.
Joseph Slagle scored 21 points for Unaka (3-10, 1-2). Will Sexton added 17 points and Joe-Z Blamo had 12.
North Greene travels to Northview Academy on Monday.
South Greene 64 Cumberland Gap 54
Aydan Hawk pumped in a game-high 21 points to lead the South Greene Rebels to a District 2-2A win at Cumberland Gap.
Hawk scored 13 points in the first half as South Greene built a 16-8 lead after one quarter and a 30-19 lead at halftime.
Luke Myers scored six points and Isaac Hoese scored five, including a 3-pointer, in the third quarter to push the Rebels to a 51-39 lead.
Ty Bailey and Hoese each finished with 10 points for South Greene. Myers added nine and Jay Higgins chipped in eight.
Elijah Lawson paced Cumberland Gap with 14 points, while Jake Templin finished with 12.
South Greene, now 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the district, will host district front-runner Greeneville on Tuesday.
Cumberland Gap (1-4, 1-3) will host Greeneville on Saturday.