BAILEYTON — Brooklyn Anderson’s play in the post looked awfully familiar — just like North Greene’s place in the district standings.
The Lady Huskies fed the ball often to their senior post, who appears as full strength as she’s been. Anderson delivered in the second and third quarters, helping North Greene take down eighth-ranked Unaka 53-35 Thursday night at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Two of Anderson’s three layups in the second quarter were putbacks, the second resulting in an and-one, and her 12-foot jumper put her in double figures midway through the second quarter.
North Greene (15-12, 4-0 District 1-A) never trailed again after two Anderson layups 34 seconds apart in the third quarter. Anderson finished with a game-high 20 points after her final three-point play made it 36-27.
“We’re just now getting used to having her back,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “Passing is a skill just like dribbling and shooting, and we’re a little rusty on feeding the post. We got locked in there a little bit and got her some looks, and she made some plays in the high post too … looks like she’s at full steam now.”
So is North Greene, which defeated the Lady Rangers (18-5, 4-1) for the eighth straight time to break a first-place tie in the District 1-A standings. Thursday’s game had been postponed from Jan. 20 due to COVID issues at Unaka.
The Lady Rangers’ took a 27-22 lead to start the third quarter on Lyndie Ramsey’s and-one. But North Greene countered with a 17-0 run, which started and ended with Hailee English hitting a 3-pointer.
English hit from deep three times and finished with 13 points, her last triple putting North Greene up 39-27. Buchanan also praised her for crashing the offensive glass.
“I think this was her best game of the season,” he said. “Our guards were in there battling.”
Zoe Sanders answered Unaka’s seventh 3-pointer with one of her own, making the score 42-32 early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Huskies didn’t allow any field goals after that and limited Unaka to just 11 second-half points.
Sonya Wagner and Shelby Davenport each hit two field goals for North Greene. Davenport left the game early in the fourth quarter, having apparently hurt her ankle. But her coach is hopeful it’s nothing serious.
“She’s played with that ankle hurt all year,” Buchanan said. “I hate it for her because she’s been our rock the whole year, played great for us.”
Ramsey led Unaka with 15 points and Macy Ensor added 10. The two combined to hit five 3-pointers.
In fact, six of the Lady Rangers’ eight field goals in the first half came behind the 3-point line.
“I told the girls this team we’re playing tonight will probably shoot more 3s than any team we play all year,” Buchanan said. “They made believers out of us. In the second half, I thought we did much better.”
NG 7 13 19 14 — 53
U 9 15 5 6 — 35
NG (53): Brooklyn Anderson 20, Hailee English 13, Sonya Wagner 6, Zoe Sanders 5, Shelby Davenport 4, Grace Buchanan 3, Hannah Miller 2.
U (35): Lyndie Ramsey 15, Macy Ensor 10, Julie Simerly 5, Keiana Forney 4, Hannah Yontz 1.
3-pointers: Hailee English 3, Macy Ensor 3, Lyndie Ramsey 2, Keiana Forney, Zoe Sanders, Julie Simerly.
UP NEXT
Both North Greene teams host West Greene on Saturday.