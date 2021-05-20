GREENBACK — So much for postseason pressure. Cambell Gaby still hasn’t tasted defeat in tournament play.
Even when she found herself in a jam, the sophomore often escaped like a four-year veteran. Her composure, and a team effort at the plate, helped carry North Greene to its first region title since 2015. The Lady Huskies jumped ahead early and withstood Greenback 8-5 in Wednesday’s Region 1-A championship game.
Gaby, playing in her first high school postseason after the COVID-19 pandemic ended her freshman year early, struck out 9 and allowed 8 hits in collecting the win.
Her confidence was never more evident than in the bottom of the fourth inning, with North Greene (23-9-1) clinging to a 4-2 lead. Katie Jones hit a leadoff double and eventually reached third. But she never made it home as Gaby fanned the next three batters to begin a string of five consecutive strikeouts.
“I knew I had to keep my composure because I knew they were going to hit,” Gaby said. “I needed to stay in the strike zone and not give up anything behind the plate.”
By the time Greenback (12-14) scored on her again, the Lady Huskies had already built an 8-2 lead. The momentum from her fourth-inning strikeouts carried over into the top of the fifth, as Anna Weems doubled to right center. Gaby then singled her home two batters later with a line drive for a 5-2 lead.
Gaby and Kessie Antonelli both batted 2-for-2 to lead North Greene.
“We’ve really played together; I want to keep playing together like we are,” Gaby said. “I think we’ve been hitting it very well, and that helps me as a pitcher because that gives us some room if any mistakes are made…I’ve really enjoyed the people around me. It’s really felt like a family to me.”
The hits kept coming in the sixth, which began with three straight singles. Paysli Randolph and Haley Kirkpatrick hit the first two before Zoe Sanders, hitless in her first three at-bats, sent both runners home with a line-drive single. Antonelli singled home Weems for North Greene’s final run.
Madison Hood tried to rally the Lady Cherokees with her RBI double, and she scored on a double steal attempt to make it 8-4. Jennifer Jones pulled Greenback within three in the seventh, scoring on an error after Lauren Morton’s base hit. But Gaby forced the next batter into a game-ending groundout.
“It’s really special,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “I’m tickled to death for the girls. I think they’ve earned it. They’ve played really well in the postseason…we feel fortunate to be in the position we’re in, getting to host substate (today).”
Despite just two hits in the first three innings, North Greene built an early 4-0 lead. Anna Weems and Kylee Jones each scored on a passed ball, and Kirkpatrick’s groundout allowed Randolph to score. Antonelli doubled in the second inning and crossed home on Eliza Brown’s groundout.
Breezy Savage collected North Greene’s ninth and final hit with her leadoff single in the seventh.
Mackenzie Jones and Katie Jones both hit 2-for-3 to lead Greenback, with Jennifer Jones striking out 4 in the loss.
Due to graduation at North Greene High School on Friday, the Lady Huskies entertain Oliver Springs in the Class A Sectional today. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Class A State Tournament. The Lady Huskies seek their first state appearance since 2008.