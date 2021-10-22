AFTON — Don’t make Marci Merrill angry.
You wouldn’t like her when she’s angry.
In the 46th minute of the Region 1-A soccer championship on Thursday night, Merrill – Chuckey-Doak’s prolific goal scorer – got one-on-one with Alcoa keeper Ella Murr and was taken down hard in the box via a last-ditch slide tackle by Wendy Beristain.
After that, all Hulk broke loose. Merrill went on a scoring rampage, burying the ensuing penalty kick to break a scoreless tie and then knocking home three more goals as Chuckey-Doak smashed the Lady Tornadoes 4-0 to win its first region title since 2005.
“I try not to let my temper get away from me,” said Merrill, who now has 40 goals this season. “It was a good tackle. It wasn’t a dirty tackle. … But when you get tackled going up against a goalie like that, you have so much adrenaline rushing and it did give me an energy boost. I was fired up after that.”
The win is Chuckey-Doak’s first over Alcoa, which has played in the past four state tournaments and leveled the Lady Black Knights 6-0 in the region championship match last season.
“This is a huge win for Chuckey-Doak,” said Lady Black Knights coach Anna Ricker. “When you beat Alcoa in any sport, it’s a huge, huge win.
“We knew we had the potential to win the region championship. We’ve worked hard and we have the tigthtest-knit group of girls. These girls are more than friends. They’re absolutely family. They play hard for each other.”
Merrill and the Lady Black Knights hadn’t forgotten the lopsided loss to Alcoa last year.
“This is a huge win. Aw, man,” said Merrill, her voice rising with excitement. “We lost pretty bad to that team last year. Ever since then, we had been talking about coming back and playing them tough if we saw them again this year. We did what we set out to do. This gives us a lot of confidence.”
Beristain received a red card for tackling Merrill to deny the obvious scoring opportunity, which forced the Lady Tornadoes to play the rest of the match a player short.
Merrill gave Chuckey-Doak a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute when she ran on to a through ball from Liliana Jiminez for a breakaway goal.
In the 61st minute, Chuckey-Doak’s Sarah Wright lofted a direct kick over Alcoa’s back line that Merrill blasted into the net for a 3-0 lead.
And in the 68th minute, Chuckey-Doak’s Kylie Malone chipped a through ball to Merrill, who poked it home for the 4-0 final.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Breanna Roberts made nine saves as the Lady Black Knights notched their 14th shutout of the season.
Chuckey-Doak, now 15-3-1, will host Cumberland Gap – a 5-3 loser to Oneida in the Region 2-A championship – in a sectional match at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that match advances to next week’s state tournament in Chattanooga.
The Lady Black Knights will be seeking their third state tournament berth, having made it in 2005 and 2017.
Cumberland Gap (16-4) defeated Chuckey-Doak 5-1 in the sectional round a year ago.
“We’ve played Cumberland Gap for years,” Ricker said. “For years, we beat them. But they’ve worked hard and have become a strong program. It’s going to be an absolute battle. A nail-biter.”
Alcoa drops to 11-6-1 and must travel to Oneida for its sectional match on Saturday.