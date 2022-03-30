MOSHEIM — Chuckey-Doak pitcher Makayla Ramsey struck out 12 West Greene hitters and hurled the Lady Knights to an 11-3 victory over the Buffaloes in District 1-2A softball action Tuesday at Reece Baughard Field.
The Lady Knights, now 2-0 in district play, slapped out 11 hits and took advantage of nine bases on balls and four hit batsmen to get runners on the bases, and they came up with some timely hits.
“I thought we hit the ball pretty well today,” veteran Knight Coach Gene Ward said of his squad. “We’ve been struggling to score runs and we got some runs today. And Makayla pitched really good. She had 12 strikeouts today. It’s always good to get a conference win.”
The Knights (2-3, 2-0) got on the board early with three runs in the top of the first, thanks to three walks, two hit batsmen and hits by Shania Atchison and Angel Bermudeaz.
Another run in the second, after Haley Taylor reached on an error and Ramsey brought her home with a double down the left field line, upped the lead to 4-0, and four runs in the third boosted the Lady Knights into a commanding 8-0 advantage. The rally in the third came with two outs after Taylor, Atchison, Ramsey and Breanna Roberts had consecutive base hits.
Ramsey was in total control on the mound in the early innings, striking out the side in the first and second innings before West Greene’s Megan Daniels broke up the no-hit bid with a solid triple down the right field line. Daniels was left stranded, though, when Ramsey got the third out on an infield grounder.
West Greene pitcher Hope Sexton pitched well during the middle innings, keeping the Knights off the board over the next three frames before running into trouble in the seventh and surrendering three more runs.
Atchison led off the seventh with a base hit and Ramsey followed with a walk. Breanna Roberts brought home a run with a base hit to left, another run came in on a wild pitch and Bermudeaz had a two-out single for an RBI.
The Lady Buffs closed out the game by swinging the bats. Haley Arnold had a bloop hit to right and Breanna Cloran singled. A walk loaded the sacks, and a two-out double by Haley Ripley brought home a pair of runs to cut the gap to 11-3. But Ramsey was able to get the third out and end the game with no more damage.
For the Knights, Atchison and Roberts had three hits each. Roberts, who reached base all five times with two walks and three hits, and Ramsey each had two RBIs. Atchison and Taylor each scored three times in the contest.
Megan Daniels led the Lady Buffs with two hits in three trips. Ripley and Maddie Bryant each had a double. Ripley had two RBIs.
West Greene is home again on Thursday to North Greene. Chuckey-Doak goes to Johnson County Thursday for another district contest.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 314 000 3 — 11 11
WEST GREENE 000 100 2 — 3 7
WP: Ramsey. LP: Sexton. 2b Hits: CD—Ramsey 2; WG—Ripley, Bryant. 3b Hits: WG—Daniels.