AFTON — Kennedy Brown changed her coach’s mood quickly.
Moments after Chuckey-Doak shot a 3-pointer with a one-point lead, Brown grabbed the rebound and cleaned up the miss through contact. Fittingly, she hit a free throw for the final point as the Lady Black Knights won their second straight game, defeating Cherokee 44-41 on Thursday night.
The putback came with 1:28 on the clock and gave C-D (2-6) a 41-38 lead. The Lady Black Knights got free throws from Breanna Roberts and Brown to keep their lead, as Cherokee couldn’t hit another field goal.
“Kennedy is real strong not only catching the ball but turning to get the shot off,” C-D coach Lisa Darnell said. “We wanted somebody in that zone to flash the middle, then she just stepped up.”
Roberts led Chuckey-Doak with 13 points, and her fourth-quarter layup helped the Lady Black Knights take a 35-28 lead. But the Lady Chiefs (6-7) responded with a 10-2 run to take a 38-37 lead, as Emma Houck and Bella Markham each hit a 3-pointer.
Taliah Johnson hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter before finishing with 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. Her first gave Chuckey-Doak a 20-18 lead before she banked in the second triple.
“I think Taliah did a better job tonight of running the point and making good decisions, pulling the ball out. I thought she played a little more under control than she had been,” Darnell said.
Roberts’ layup put C-D ahead 30-23 late in the third.
Darnell also praised the post play of Hayleigh Hensley, who scored eight points and grabbed critical rebounds late.
Macy McDavid led the Lady Chiefs with 13 points, seven in the fourth quarter, with Houck adding 10.
Cherokee led 14-8 after the first quarter but didn’t hit a field goal again until the third. Roberts hit two layups to get Chuckey-Doak going in the second period.
“We talked about a time or two we didn’t step back to the ball, and she got there on the press and stepped back and saved us a possession that I think could’ve been the turning point,” Darnell said. “That’s senior leadership, hard to beat.”
Chuckey-Doak travels to Unaka on Monday.
C-D 8 9 14 13 — 44
C 14 4 8 15 — 41
C-D (44): Breanna Roberts 13, Taliah Johnson 10, Hayleigh Hensley 8, Kennedy Brown 5, Hayleigh Taylor 4, Saniah Atchison 2, Bri Lowe 2.
C (41): Macy McDavid 13, Emma Houck 10, Kyla Howe 6, Bella Markham 6, Anna Houck 5, Ava Morgan 1.
3-pointers: Kyla Howe 2, Taliah Johnson 2, Bella Markham 2, Emma Houck.