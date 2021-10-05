ROGERSVILLE — Haylee Richardson wanted to move to the middle. The senior knew she could give Chuckey-Doak an extra dimension if she played there.
Her service didn’t hurt either, as she guided the Lady Black Knights to victory in the final three sets. Second-seeded Chuckey-Doak won its District 2-2A tournament opener Monday night at Cherokee, defeating No. 5 West Greene 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
On three occasions, Richardson served back-to-back aces. Two of those instances came in the fourth frame, the first helping the Lady Black Knights (13-13) open an 8-3 lead. In addition to her seven aces, Richardson finished with nine kills and five assists along with two digs and a block.
“She likes the quick sets, and it just gives us another dimension to our game, and it’s a little bit harder to block what you don’t know is coming,” C-D coach Brandi Verran said. “Haylee has done an unbelievable job of leading this team all year long. And she does a great job.”
Heidi Buch and Bailey Fair each had a kill before Richardson served two more aces for a 19-12 lead. Jocelyn Paysinger served an ace to cap a 5-0 run and make it 24-13, before a service error ended the contest.
Paysinger finished with 24 assists while Fair had six along with 14 kills and three aces. Buch slammed 12 kills with three blocks and seven digs.
Richardson had also awakened Chuckey-Doak in the second set, helping build a 12-8 lead with two kills. Fair followed a Buch kill with two straight service aces for a 23-14 lead before Kendra Key’s kill ended the stanza.
“I just told them they’ve worked their rears off for this moment to be here … and they need to believe in themselves,” Verran said. “Their drive (after losing the first set), they got the jitters out and played.”
The Lady Buffaloes had taken a 10-6 lead in the third set, however. Kills from Buch and Key kept C-D alive, and the Lady Black Knights never trailed again after scoring seven straight points to take a 19-14 lead. Fair and Kadence Richardson each had a kill after back-to-back aces from Haylee Richardson. Fair later served two straight aces herself, before an attack error ended the third set.
It was the Lady Buffaloes who came out strong, storming ahead 9-2 in the opening set. Koralee Knight served three aces during the 9-0 spurt, and a Kylee Woodby kill made it a 21-10 game. After a Madi Brown kill, West Greene withstood a Chuckey-Doak run before winning on an attack error.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak faces Grainger at 4 p.m. in Tuesday’s winners bracket game
WEST ELIMINATED
West Greene finally ran out of fight.
The Lady Buffaloes gave No. 4 seed Cherokee a tough match through the opening three sets, but the host Lady Chiefs won 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13.
The District 2-2A tournament loss ends West Greene’s season, just a few hours after the Lady Buffs had started strong against No. 2 seed Chuckey-Doak.
“We had our ups and downs … they really came out in the beginning, but then we struggled with some passing errors and hitting errors,” West Greene coach Raven King said. “We’ve overcome a lot of challenges off the court that nobody really knows about. For them to put those things aside and play the way they did tonight, I was proud of them.”
An opening-set loss didn’t faze West Greene, which jumped ahead 7-2 in the second set and never looked back. Kaleigh Douthat served an ace to start the frame before kills by Chloe Brown and Madi Brown. Taylor Lawson then hammered two straight kills to build a 16-8 advantage. Kills by Kylee Woodby, Macy Ricker and Douthat helped keep the Lady Buffs ahead before an attack error ended the set, tying the match 1-1.
And the Lady Buffs actually took a 20-18 lead in the third set after a 7-0 run — which featured four service aces from Lawson. But after a Kendall Warner kill made it 22-19, Cherokee ended the set with six straight points.
West Greene led only once in the fourth set at 4-3, coming after a Koralee Knight ace and a Lawson kill. But a 10-0 Cherokee run gave the Lady Chiefs a 16-5 lead, and it reached 20-8 before West Greene stopped the bleeding. Carley Woodby had two kills to keep West Greene alive, but the Lady Buffs couldn’t catch up.
Macy Greenlee and Chloe Brown each served an ace in the first set, giving West Greene a 16-10 lead. But Cherokee rallied to claim a 21-18 advantage before winning on a service ace.
King remained optimistic about next season, as much of her team will return. She especially praised two of her freshmen — libero Mogan Brown and setter Chloe Brown.
“Morgan, she’s just kind of been wherever I needed her,” King said. “She’s been very coachable. I think she’s also a good voice on the floor, even as a freshman.”
The Lady Buffs finish the season 5-14.
Cherokee plays for survival at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.