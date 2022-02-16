AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights didn’t shoot lights out on Tuesday night, but they still managed to shoot down the Johnson County Lady Longhorns 44-25 in the District 1-2A tournament play-in game.
Chuckey-Doak hit just seven of 34 shots in the first half and seven of 33 shots in the second half for a paltry 21 percent (14-of-67) overall.
But the Lady Knights found enough twine late in the second quarter into the third to turn a one-point game into a double-digit lead and cruised from there.
“We are streak shooters,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Lisa Darnell, whose Lady Knights improve to 6-20. “We got a little hot there before halftime. When they hit that first shot, they get into that rhythm.”
With Chuckey-Doak leading 14-13 with three and a half minutes to play in the second quarter, Bree Roberts drained three jump shots and Saniah Atchison nailed a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run that pushed the Lady Knights to a 23-13 lead at the half.
Chuckey-Doak started the third quarter just as hot with Taliah Johnson and Atchison each ripping a 3-pointer to give the Lady Knights a 29-13 lead at the 5:48 mark of the period.
Johnson County (0-24) got no closer than 13 points after that.
Atchison knocked down another 3 from the left corner for Chuckey-Doak’s largest lead, 37-16, with 1:03 to play in the third. The Lady Knights matched that margin again at the 5:46 mark of the fourth when Atchison sank a free throw to make it 39-18.
Atchison finished with a game-high 16 points, including four 3s. Johnson tallied eight points, Roberts added six, and Courtnee Jones and Tavyn Southerland each chipped in four.
Brookanna Hutchins led Johnson County with 13 points.
The Lady Longhorns actually outshot Chuckey-Doak percentage wise, hitting 27 percent (8-of-30) from the floor.
But Chuckey-Doak beat Johnson County in bulk, taking advantage of 43 turnovers by the Lady Longhorns and putting up more than twice as many shots.
Chuckey-Doak turned the ball over 16 times.
“Our defense is what really helped us tonight,” said Darnell, whose Lady Knights pressed Johnson County on defense much of the game. “… Us getting up on them and making them turn the ball over, I had hoped that would create some offense for us.
“This was the third time we’ve played (Johnson County) this year and I was a little worried about that because it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. But I told our girls if we could just keep pressure on them, I thought they would make turnovers and they did.”
Chuckey-Doak, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will play No. 1 South Greene in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Daniel Boone High School.
South Greene is 15-14 overall and went 8-0 in the district during the regular season, including two lopsided wins against Chuckey-Doak.
“To give ourselves a shot, we can’t make unforced turnovers,” Darnell said. “We know they will press us, so we’ve got to take care of the basketball. And we have to hit the little shots that we were missing tonight.
“If we can be in the ballgame at the end, then I think we’ll have a shot.”