GATLINBURG — South Greene finally encountered a storm too strong to overcome, in more ways than one.
Karli Haworth shot Alcoa into a comfortable lead, and the Lady Tornadoes earned a rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman by defeating South Greene 73-56 in Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium.
Alcoa (22-11), which clinched a spot in Saturday’s Class 2A sectional with the win, seeks revenge Wednesday after losing to G-P in the District 2-2A championship. G-P defeated Happy Valley 70-47 Monday night.
South Greene, which finished the year 18-15, answered Alcoa’s first scoring barrage. Down 15-3, the Lady Rebels made it a 15-10 game on seven straight points by Hailey Brooks.
Enter Haworth, who hit her first two 3-pointers in the final 1:02 of the first quarter to build a 21-10 lead. Haley Susong’s 3-pointer and Madison Hensley’s transition layup pulled South Greene within single digits for the final time, 25-17, with 3:29 until halftime.
Haworth drained three more triples before intermission and finished with a game-high 28 points. Macie Ridge added 25 points, and her second 3-pointer of the third quarter built a 52-30 advantage.
“They came out and threw the upper cuts early; we just dug too big of a hole,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg, who’s coached the Lady Rebels to at least the region semifinal round in all 12 of his seasons on Rebel Hill. “My heart breaks for this bunch.”
Brooks led South Greene with 14 points, nine in the first quarter. Haley Susong hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, her last triple cutting Alcoa’s lead to 66-51 with 3:03 remaining.
Emma Cutshall and Addison Williams both scored 11 points, with Williams pulling down more than 10 rebounds for a double-double. Cutshall’s 3-pointer and a Williams layup pulled South Greene as close as it got after halftime, 69-56 with 1:17 to play.
Madison Hensley scored five of her seven points in the second quarter, hitting a triple to make it 40-20 at halftime.
Whitney Casteel, Sydney Gentry, Evie Rader, Amelia Mullins and Williams saw their high school basketball careers end with the loss. The former three joined the Lady Rebels midseason and made their appreciation known to Gregg following the game.
“All three of those girls left here smiling tonight thanking us for allowing them to be a part of something as great as this,” Gregg said. “This group is very special and dear to my heart … We don’t give up. That’s one thing I’m proud of this team for. That’s what I’ll remember this group as, they don’t back down from a fight.”
Ainsley Pfeiffer, who along with fellow post and sister Amelia Pfeiffer recently became eligible, added 13 points for Alcoa.
SG 10 10 21 15 — 56
A 21 19 17 16 — 73
SG (56): Hailey Brooks 14, Haley Susong 12, Emma Cutshall 11, Addison Williams 11, Madison Hensley 7, Evie Rader 1.
A (73): Karli Haworth 28, Macie Ridge 25, Ainsley Pfeiffer 13, Lauren Martin 3, Eden Davis 2, Amelia Pfeiffer 2.
3-pointers: Karli Haworth 5, Haley Susong 4, Hailey Brooks 2, Macie Ridge 2, Emma Cutshall, Madison Hensley, Lauren Martin.