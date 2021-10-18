As many times as Addison Williams has been to the volleyball state tournament, she says this year has a different feel.
And not just because she’s a senior.
With the bulk of last year’s team back this season, South Greene (36-3) feels it has a legitimate chance to bring the program’s first volleyball state championship back to Rebel Hill.
“We have a different attitude on the floor,” Williams said. “Everyone is wanting to win every single game, and we’ve all tried to be upbeat every single play of the game. Everybody’s got the state tournament experience, and Coach Gregg has really prepared us. … I think we can do it this year.”
Of course, the TSSAA state tournament won’t rattle Williams. She’s grown up watching her sisters Peyton and Morgan play on the very same stage.
And even before she’d reached high school, Addison had already spent a significant amount of time at South Greene’s gymnasium.
“I would always go in the gym and practice with (my sisters),” Williams said. “Coach Gregg would even let me get in a couple of side drills when I was in middle school.”
Both of her older sisters earned All-State honors, Peyton in 2013 and Morgan in 2017, while helping South Greene finish state runner-up those years. Addison was named All-State herself last season, as the Lady Rebels finished fifth in Class A for the second straight year.
Williams has 411 kills this season, second only to junior Jordyn Roderick’s 415, along with 48 service aces, 208 digs and 24 blocks.
NEVER GETS OLD
This week marks South Greene’s 13th straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament, with the past 12 coming under Stephen Gregg. The Lady Rebels have finished no lower than fifth the past 12 years.
South Greene has finished state runner-up five times — 1993, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“The nerves are still there from the preparation of getting ready to go, the final destination, a lot of stress and nerves to deal with, but I’ll take that week every year,” Gregg said. “We’ve got a full team that’s hungry after last year’s first round loss to Loretto.”
Sydney Gentry, a two-time All-State setter, has served a team-high 84 aces to accompany her 183 digs and 916 assists. Macey Snapp leads South Greene in digs with 515, while Mackenzie Niston has blocked a team-high 60 shots. Addison Compton (68), Roderick (64) and Snapp (48) sit behind Gentry in service aces.
The Lady Rebels faced Halls in last year’s state tournament, staying alive with a straight-set win in the losers bracket. Watertown eliminated South Greene the next day.
“Halls, they always put up a strong fight,” Gregg said. “They’re a staple just like we are, year-in, year-out.”
Summertown has won the past two Class A state championships, after Loretto’s title in 2018.