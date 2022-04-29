South Greene just keeps adding to its remarkable run this season.
With Friday’s win, the Lady Rebels checked another item off the list – a conference championship. South Greene blanked Happy Valley 10-0 in five innings on Rebel Hill to clinch the No. 1 seed for the District 1-2A tournament.
Evie Rader went 3-for-3 with a double to lead South Greene (16-12, 7-1 District 1-2A) at the plate, helping give Mallory Fillers plenty of run support.
Fillers pitched a four-hit shutout in five innings of work.
“I’m so happy for the kids and what they’ve accomplished,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “Some of those girls have gone all the way through school together. (Assistant coaches) Matt Willett and Vanessa Gallihar have coached several of these girls for many years. They all deserve it. I’m excited for them.”
Whitney Casteel reached on an error to start the bottom of the first, and Lexi Miller’s sacrifice fly gave the Lady Rebels the only run they really needed.
Rader’s one-out single brought Hannah Penley and Casteel home for a 3-0 lead, which grew to 7-0 after the fourth. Katie Willett plated on Amelia Mullins’ groundout. And after Kaylee Whitson scored on an error, Miller’s groundout scored Hannah Penley and Casteel plated on a wild pitch.
Mullins singled in two more runs in the fifth, scoring the walk-off run when Casteel hit a sacrifice fly to right.
The District 1-2A tournament is projected to begin May 9 with higher seeds hosting each game. The Lady Rebels would host the 4 vs. 5 play-in winner on May 10.
Chuckey-Doak came up short in its district contest at Johnson County on Friday night. Stats weren’t available at press time.
BASEBALL WEST RIDGE 3 GREENEVILLE 2 (9)
A one-out error in the ninth inning proved costly as West Ridge escaped Dale Alexander Field with a win.
The error eventually allowed Jackson McGee to steal home with two outs, and the Wolves retired the side in the bottom half.
West Ridge led 2-0 in the first inning before Greeneville (14-16-1) pulled closer. Ty Casteel singled home AJ Smith to make it a 2-1 game, and Kobe Mundy scored the tying run on a two-out error in the fourth.
Carson Quillen, Preston Justice, Eli House and Casteel all singled for the Greene Devils.
Gage Spano struck out three batters and allowed one earned runs on six hits through four inning. Parker Shipley took the hard-luck loss despite six strikeouts and allowing only two hits.