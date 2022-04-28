NEWPORT — Another day, another win over a District 2-3A team.
South Greene earned its fifth straight triumph Wednesday afternoon with a 17-1 victory at Cocke County.
From the beginning, the Lady Rebels (15-11) were in control. South Greene’s first four batters got on base, with Evie Rader and Anna Willett driving in runs for a quick 3-0 lead before the first out. After Katie Willett’s RBI single, Madison Hensley plated on a groundout and Katie Willett scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0 after one.
Anna Willett’s two-run double built an 8-0 cushion in the second, and the Lady Rebels led 9-1 after three before going off. She finished with a team-high five RBIs.
Allison Penley clubbed a three-run bomb in the fourth, and Mullins singled in another run to spearhead South Greene’s eight-run fourth inning.
Rader, Anna Willett, Katie Willett and Mullins all had two hits. Whitney Casteel tripled, Katie Willett, Anna Willett and Mullins all doubled and Lexi Miller singled to round out South Greene’s 11 hits.
Miller also earned the win in the circle, giving up just one earned run on three hits in the four-inning contest with one strikeout.
Paige Niethammer went 2-for-2, and Kimberly Ottinger hit an RBI triple to lead the Lady Red.
The Lady Rebels host Greeneville at 5 p.m. Thursday.