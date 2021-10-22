MURFREESBORO — So much for South Greene being a bunch of basketball players who just happen to play volleyball.
The Lady Rebels happen to be resilient, too. Two-time defending state champion Summertown learned the hard way.
State runner-up five times previously, South Greene took a different color hardware back home to Rebel Hill — gold. South Greene regrouped and won the last two sets Friday morning at Siegel High School, defeating Summertown 25-23, 16-15, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13 to win the Class A state championship.
Backed into a corner after three sets, South Greene (41-4) came out swinging to begin the fourth. The Lady Rebels trailed just one more time, 10-9 in the fifth set. But even that didn’t last, thanks to an Addison Williams kill.
Ava Clark, whose push got South Greene to match point, provided the winning point. Her spike from the right side landed just inside the back left corner for the 15-13 win. It was Clark’s ninth kill of the match.
“Everybody got their money’s worth,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “There was a lot of bad momentum against us, but the girls found it in the fourth, and carried it into the fifth.”
No doubt. South Greene scored the first four points of the fourth set. And even when the Lady Eagles (43-5) pulled even 8-8, South Greene answered with a 6-0 run. Williams smacked four of her 17 kills in the stretch, while Jordyn Roderick served one of her team-high four aces.
”I know when I go to the bench, I know (Williams) is fully capable of doing what we need,” Roderick said. “Addison is an amazing outside hitter. I wouldn’t want any other outside hitter across from me.”
Roderick had three kills in a five-point span to make it 23-14, and a Summertown attack error tied the match 2-2.
RODERICK RULES
With a team-high 22 kills in the championship match, Roderick nearly had a double-double with nine digs. South Greene’s reliable junior outside hitter was announced as the Class A State Tournament MVP following the win.
“I’m in complete shock. I did not think this was possible,” she said of her accolade. “I could not have done this without my team. I’m so glad we finally made some history. Really proud of us right now.”
Sydney Gentry, a two-time All-State setter, tallied 52 assists and seven digs in her last high school match. Fellow senior Ashlynn King added three kills, with Lexie Miller adding five digs. All three along with Williams ended their high school volleyball careers with Friday’s state championship.
“The unsung heroes are our passers, the ones sitting there having to take all the heat from the other team’s hitters,” Gregg said. “Lexie got a little discouraged, but she mentally focused and became one of our best passers out there … we rode Ashlynn King. She played every set, made some big plays for us when it mattered.”
Macey Snapp tallied 31 digs, and Emma Cutshall served three aces while matching Aydan Dyer with six digs.
OVERCOMING ADVERSITY
South Greene fell behind 20-16 in the first set before answering with five straight points. Roderick had a kill and a service ace, before a Williams kill put South Greene ahead. King’s kill put the Lady Rebels up for good, and Mackenzie Niston’s kill ended the first set to give South Greene a 1-0 lead.
But Summertown never trailed in the next two sets, leading by as many as 10 in the second frame. The Lady Eagles scored eight straight points to build an 11-3 lead in the third set, which grew to 21-9 after a Carlee Emerson service ace. Two straight kills by Alexa Newell put the Lady Rebels on the verge of defeat.
Caiti Beth Gallaher dished out 33 assists, while Katie Burdette tallied 18 kills. Ansley Burleson had 13 kills, and Emerson 12.
”He really told us just to pick it back up (after the third set),” Roderick said. “This isn’t something we haven’t done before. We did it against Eagleville, so we knew it was possible. We just had to believe in ourselves.”
So believe it — the Lady Rebels are state champions.
HE SAID IT
Gregg: “This is great for our community. I want to extend my gratitude to everyone that donated to the program, which allowed us to travel safely and eat comfortably. What a community we live in. I also can’t help but to think about all the former teams and players that laid the stepping stones that paved the way for this memory to happen. Lastly, I want to thank my wonderful coaching staff that has given their all to the program. Big thanks to Michael Taylor and Reece Baughard!”