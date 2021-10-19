MURFREESBORO — So much for state tournament jitters.
South Greene exceeded expectations, or at least fan expectations, Tuesday morning at Siegel High School, as the Lady Rebels cruised to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-4 win over Halls.
“You don’t expect to single-digit anyone in the state tournament, so to do it in two of the three sets was really good for us,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “I’m impressed with our energy we had. Normally we’re not a morning team.”
The 10:30 a.m. Eastern start time didn’t make much difference Tuesday. South Greene (37-3) never trailed, further solidifying the outcome by scoring the first 11 points of the third set. Sydney Gentry served three aces in the run, two straight at one point, with Ava Clark and Jordyn Roderick each adding a kill.
And the runs didn’t stop there. Leading 15-4, South Greene reeled off the final 10 points, with Emma Cutshall serving nine points including two of her three aces.
Addison Williams slammed four straight kills between the aces, and two attack errors by the Lady Tigers (21-3) ended the contest.
“We had a not really good practice yesterday, so I was on edge,” Gregg said. “The girls, they took a business approach today. They were having fun while they did it.”
Gentry dished out 41 assists, and Roderick tallied 19 kills to lead the Lady Rebels. Williams added 14 kills along with nine digs, and Clark had eight kills.
Macey Snapp served one ace with a team-high 11 digs, while Mackenzie Niston blocked two shots.
SETTING THE TONE
Roderick’s first kill and Gentry’s first ace helped South Greene jump ahead 4-0, and an Addison Compton ace made it 7-2. Williams added three kills during an 11-1 run which built a 17-6 lead.
South Greene scored the final eight points of the opening set, with Roderick scoring three kills before a set-point attack error.
Halls pulled within 5-4 in the second set on a MyAnna Jones ace, but South Greene answered with five straight points. Williams later had back-to-back kills during a 6-0 run, giving the Lady Rebels a 22-9 lead. Kills by Clark and Roderick gave South Greene a 2-0 lead.
“If Ava keeps bringing what she did that game, we’re going to be a lot better because people are going to key in on Addison and Jordyn,” Gregg said.
Jones led Halls with four kills and her service ace.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels take on Loretto at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Loretto, led by Alabama women’s basketball signee Karly Weathers, defeated South Greene in last year’s state tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Eagleville in straight sets Monday.