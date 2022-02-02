The best quarter of Madison Hensley’s young career set the tempo for District 1-2A’s best team.
The freshman scored all of her points in the first quarter, helping jumpstart South Greene’s 77-23 win over Johnson County on Rebel Hill Tuesday night.
Hensley did all her scoring in just over six minutes, hitting five of her six field goals in the paint. Most of her points, and a sizable portion of the Lady Rebels’ points, came in transition. Hensley’s last field goal, which came through contact, put the Lady Rebels (13-13, 6-0 District 1-2A) ahead 19-4.
“We told her after the game, that’s the best quarter she’s had in her career, and she’s going to have more like that,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “She’s been growing and improving. We threw her in the fire against G-P and Grainger back to back. We’ve had that much confidence in her to lead this team.”
Hailey Brooks led South Greene with 21 points, seven in the first quarter. After an and-one, Brooks scored her second field goal to end the quarter, giving the Lady Rebels a 28-6 cushion. Another three-point play by Brooks capped a 21-0 run as South Greene took a 42-6 lead in the second quarter.
Emma Cutshall hit double figures in the second quarter alone, burying two 3-point shots and pair of layups.
Amelia Mullins scored 10 for the Lady Rebels, going 6-of-6 at the foul line. Her second trip to the line made it 56-10 just before halftime.
“One thing I’ve told the girls, when you’re pressed, don’t be a team that gets pressed for free,” Gregg said. “You’ve got to attack in transition and make people accountable if they’re going to play that style … we just started gaining confidence and shredded through it.”
Haley Susong hit two 3-pointers and matched Evie Rader with six points. Rader scored twice in the second quarter and one more in the fourth, sparking South Greene’s 9-1 run to end the game. Susong’s second triple provided the final score.
Rader, Sydney Gentry, Whitney Casteel and Addison Williams celebrated senior night following the victory.
Of the four, Williams was the only one to play a full varsity campaign. Rader, Gentry and Casteel joined the Lady Rebels midseason and have started to gel as of late. Rader had played two years at South Greene, whereas Gentry and Casteel hadn’t played basketball since eighth grade.
“From a selfish point of view, I wish we could’ve had them sooner because they’ve been a joy to be around,” Gregg said.
Makenzie Kelly scored 10 points to lead the Lady Longhorns (0-19, 0-6).
SG 28 28 12 9 — 77
JC 6 6 8 3 — 23
SG (77): Hailey Brooks 21, Emma Cutshall 17, Madison Hensley 12, Amelia Mullins 10, Evie Rader 6, Haley Susong 6, Ryleigh Gregg 5.
JC (23): Makenzie Kelly 10, Brookanna Hutchins 6, Desirae Robinson 4, Marissa Summerow 3.
3-pointers: Emma Cutshall 2, Haley Susong 2, Hailey Brooks, Ryleigh Gregg.
BOYS JOHNSON COUNTY 51 SOUTH GREENE 49
As a parent told South Greene coach Terry Hoese afterward, the basketball gods must not like the Rebels right now.
South Greene didn’t do much wrong except miss multiple shots around the rim. And the shooting woes haunted the Rebels, as Johnson County came away with a win at Rebel Hill.
It marked South Greene’s eighth single-digit loss this season, and the third by two points or less. The Rebels (8-16, 3-3 District 1-2A) had also dropped a 60-56 heartbreaker at Mountain City on Jan. 14.
South Greene trailed by six late but closed the gap to 50-47 on Clint Lamb’s and-one with 2:35 left. But the Rebels didn’t score for another 1:29, when Chandler Fillers drove to the basket.
South Greene missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt in the closing seconds, and Johnson County (10-13, 4-2) grabbed the rebound with 1.4 seconds left.
Still, the Rebels got two more chances, the first of which saw a long inbound attempt hit the ceiling. And the Longhorns committed a player control foul with one second on the clock, allowing one last throw-in. But the Rebels couldn’t get a good look.
“The kids prepared well, came out and executed defensively … just couldn’t go make a 1-footer,” Hoese said. “If we make shots we make 99% of the time, we win by 15-plus.”
Lamb led South Greene with 15 points and Luke Myers had nine, scoring his third and fourth field goals in the fourth quarter. Hayden Hartman hit an early 3-pointer before finishing with seven points, all in the first half.
Lamb, Myers, Hartman and Fillers were recognized on senior night prior to the game.
“They’re good kids. I hurt for them right now,” Hoese said.
Preston Greer rallied Johnson County in the second half, where he scored 25 of his game-high 29 points. He and Dalton Robinson each hit from 3-point range three times. Robinson’s second triple put the Longhorns up 39-38 going to the fourth quarter. Zach Parsons also hit double figures with 10 points.
South Greene jumped ahead 13-4 early, and Lamb made it 18-7 in the second quarter before the Longhorns pulled closer. Hartman beat the first-half horn to make it 22-16 at the break.
SG 13 9 16 11 — 49
JC 7 9 23 12 — 51
SG (49): Clint Lamb 15, Luke Myers 9, Hayden Hartman 7, Chandler Fillers 5, Jase Roderick 5, Hayden Birdwell 3, Cooper Kelley 3, T.J. Buckner 2.
JC (51): Preston Greer 29, Zach Parsons 10, Dalton Robinson 9, Graham Reece 3
3-pointers: Preston Greer 3, Dalton Robinson 3, Hayden Birdwell, Hayden Hartman, Cooper Kelley, Graham Reece, Jase Roderick.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to Chuckey-Doak on Friday.