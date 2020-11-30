Despite getting 21 points from Jayden Merriweather and 15 from Haley Kells, the South Greene Lady Rebels fell 56-52 in overtime to Sullivan Central on Friday in the Thanksgiving tournament at Sullivan East.
Kiley Collins added nine points and seven rebounds for South Greene. Addison Williams had five points, five assists, four rebounds and blocked four shots, while Jordyn Roderick had two points and 11 rebounds.
South Greene, which also lost 34-29 to Cloudland on Saturday in the Thanksgiving tourney, plays at David Crockett on Tuesday.