From South Greene’s point of view, Thursday’s District 1-2A championship game simply reflected its 2022 campaign.
Things started rough, but they gradually improved. The Lady Rebels just keep fighting, and they’ve now ended a nearly two-decade long drought. With a 9-6 comeback win over Johnson County on Rebel Hill, South Greene won its first district softball tournament championship since 2003.
Thursday also marked the Lady Rebels’ first district championship game appearance since 2016, when South Greene reached the Class A sectional round.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “I love to win, I really do. But it’s about them. (Assistant coaches) Matt Willett and Vanessa Gallihar have been with these girls a long time. I’ve learned a lot from them too.
“Our girls could’ve easily kept their heads down and not finished the way they did, but everybody just kept plugging along.”
South Greene (18-13) had two hits through the first 3.1 innings and trailed 6-2 when Lexi Miller provided a shot in the arm — in the form of a three-run home run to center. Anna Willett then singled home Sydney Gentry to tie the game 6-6 after four.
The tie remained until the bottom of the sixth, when Whitney Casteel and Miller led off with back-to-back singles. Gentry doubled in the go-ahead run before stealing home for the final run, while Evie Rader sacrificed herself trying to steal second. Miller had also scored when Rader reached on an error.
Casteel scored on Rader’s groundout in the first inning, and Gentry gave South Greene a brief 2-1 lead when Anna Willett reached on a two-out error.
Allison Penley and Gentry both hit a double and a single, Willett singled twice while Miller and Casteel each singled once.
In addition to her two hits, Miller pitched the final 5.2 innings to get the win, striking out three and allowing two earned runs on four hits with no walks.
Hailey Cox batted 3-for-4 to lead Johnson County, including her three-run bomb in the second inning which put the Lady Longhorns up 4-2.
South Greene stays on Rebel Hill for Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinals against Union County. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.