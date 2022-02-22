GRAY — Don’t bother asking Madison Hensley about her confidence level.
South Greene coach Stephen Gregg did so for the last time Monday night. And he received a not-so-subtle wink from the freshman with the district championship on the line.
Hensley’s late 3-pointer loomed a lot larger as the clock neared zero at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. With a 37-35 win over Happy Valley, the Lady Rebels took home the District 1-2A tournament championship — their first district title since 2019.
The Lady Rebels (17-14) saw their five-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporate, as Scarlett Zeoli’s fast-break basket tied the game 34-34. But 20 seconds later, Hensley delivered the most important shot of her young South Greene career. The Lady Rebels’ lone triple of the game put them ahead 37-34 with 2:10 to play.
“I’m glad my coach had the trust in me to shoot that shot,” Hensley said. “The goal was to throw it to a wing and for me to cut over to the other side, and then have a screen where I can roll out and get that ball.”
The 3-pointer was Hensley’s first field goal since her steal and layup in the first quarter. She finished with eight points and was named Most Valuable Player of the District 1-2A tournament.
Clearly, her two early turnovers didn’t keep her down long.
“It means a lot, being a freshman, working my way up to this point,” Hensley said. “It’s not done here. We’ve got to keep going to regionals.”
A free throw by Holly Moore provided the game’s only other point until the final buzzer.
The Lady Warriors (11-17) had two chances late. After they missed from in the paint, a jump ball gave Happy Valley one last possession with 1.8 seconds left. But an inbounds throw to the top of the key missed as the intended recipient slipped and fell, resulting in a turnover. South Greene was then able to inbound and drain the clock.
Addison Williams led South Greene with her double-double, 12 points and 12 rebounds. Seven of those points, including an and-one, came in the first quarter. Williams scored twice in the paint during the third quarter, the second building a 23-18 lead.
“(Williams) provides a lot of leadership and experience there, good on the defensive side too,” Gregg said. “We just couldn’t find a way to get our offense going. Credit that to Happy Valley’s token pressure. They kept my girls on their toes a lot early.”
Evie Rader hit a putback and a fast-break layup to put South Greene ahead 17-15 at halftime.
But after a putback by Amelia Mullins, Happy Valley pulled even after three quarters on Kadie Bailey’s second 3-pointer.
Layups by Mullins and Emma Cutshall, along with Hailey Brooks’ 12-foot jumper, gave South Greene a 32-27 lead in the fourth.
Bailey led the Lady Warriors with her 11 points.
HONORING A LEGEND
The game took place just hours after long-time Happy Valley basketball coach Charlie Bayless had passed away at age 98. Bayless coached at Happy Valley for 59 years from 1953-2012, helping them reach nine state tournaments along with a state championship in 1974. He finished his career with 964 wins.
The Lady Rebels paid tribute to Bayless during Monday’s win, using ping pong paddles to call plays while Gregg draped a white towel over his shoulder.
Gregg remembers one particular encounter with Bayless, following South Greene’s heartbreaking state semifinal loss in 2015.
“I went to his house and had a sit-down with him, and he kind of showed me some things that helped us … the next two years, the benefits were two state championships (2016 and 2017),” Gregg recalled. “I’ve got a lot of respect for how he’s helped me as a coach. That community lost a great pillar today.”
UP NEXT
South Greene returns to Rebel Hill for the Region 1-2A quarterfinals Friday night. The Lady Rebels host Pigeon Forge at 7 p.m.
SG 9 8 8 12 — 37
HV 8 7 10 10 — 35
SG (37): Addison Williams 12, Madison Hensley 8, Evie Rader 6, Amelia Mullins 5, Emma Cutshall 4, Hailey Brooks 2.
HV (35): Kadie Bailey 11, Marcida Moore 8, Kenzie Ramey 7, Scarlett Zeoli 5, Holly Moore 4.
3-pointers: Kadie Bailey 3, Madison Hensley.
ALL-CONFERENCE
South Greene — Amelia Mullins (Player of the Year), Hailey Brooks, Madison Hensley, Emma Cutshall (Underclassman of the Year), Stephen Gregg (Coach of the Year).
Happy Valley — Holly Moore, Kadie Bailey, Scarlett Zeoli.
West Greene — Megan Daniels, Tayli Rader.
Chuckey-Doak — Breanna Roberts, Taliah Johnson.
Johnson County — Brookanna Hutchins.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
South Greene — Madison Hensley (MVP), Emma Cutshall, Addison Williams, Amelia Mullins.
Happy Valley — Marcida Moore, Scarlett Zeoli, Kadie Bailey.
West Greene — Tayli Rader.
Chuckey-Doak — Hayleigh Hensley.