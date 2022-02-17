GRAY — South Greene needed more players going toward the basket to reach another district championship game.
Madison Hensley showed the Lady Rebels how to start the fourth quarter.
Limited by foul trouble much of the first half, Hensley started South Greene’s late outburst with an and-one. The No. 1 seed Lady Rebels never looked back, rolling past No. 4 Chuckey-Doak 63-32 in Thursday’s District 1-2A semifinals at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
After a two-point first half, Hensley hit two of South Greene’s three baskets in the third quarter. The second came from 3-point range for a 10-point lead, but the Lady Rebels (16-14) led just 32-25 as the fourth quarter began.
Hensley followed her and-one with two more 3-pointers, helping the Lady Rebels pull away with a 28-3 run.
“They were collapsing down on our post all night, so we needed some dribble drive penetration,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Madison did a good job of that. We kind of go as she goes. She is our ball handler out there, and Amelia (Mullins) did a good job stepping up when she was out.”
Hensley and Emma Cutshall led South Greene with 17 points each.
Cutshall scored seven of South Greene’s first nine points before hitting her second 3-pointer and three foul shots in the fourth quarter.
But Chuckey-Doak (6-21) gave the Lady Rebels a fight through the first three quarters.
Taliah Johnson scored twice through contact to end the first quarter, keeping the score at 11-8. And the Lady Black Knights closed the gap to 19-18 on Saniah Atchison’s 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Bri Lowe’s basket kept Chuckey-Doak within seven late in the third quarter. But the Lady Rebels allowed just one more field goal.
“Basically we just kind of challenged them to not run from the contact down there … we were the more aggressive team the second half,” Gregg said. “Our girls got more comfortable jumping the passing lanes, and were able to get some run-outs there.”
Even with multiple players on the bench with two fouls, the Lady Rebels never lost the lead in the first half. Mullins opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for a 14-8 lead.
Kaydence Marshall gave South Greene some welcome momentum just before halftime, as her 3-pointer put the Lady Rebels up 22-18 at the break.
Breanna Roberts led Chuckey-Doak’s balanced scoring effort with six points.
WELCOME BACK WILLIAMS
Addison Williams, who missed several games due to injury, returned to South Greene’s lineup Thursday. She hit three foul shots and a pull-up jumper in the second half to finish with five points.
“She’s out there trying to knock the rust off,” Gregg said. “You can tell she’s not played, but it was never a question of not playing hard. She’s going to give it all she’s got.”
The Lady Rebels played without guard Hailey Brooks due to illness Thursday night.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at Daniel Boone on Monday. Chuckey-Doak faces West Greene in the third-place game at 6 p.m. South Greene takes on Happy Valley for the District 1-2A championship at 7:30 p.m.
SG 11 11 10 31 — 63
C-D 8 10 7 7 — 32
SG (63): Emma Cutshall 17, Madison Hensley 17, Amelia Mullins 9, Ryleigh Gregg 6, Kaydence Marshall 5, Addison Williams 5, Evie Rader 2, Haley Susong 2.
C-D (32): Breanna Roberts 6, Saniah Atchison 5, Taliah Johnson 5, Addison Ripley 4, Faith Yokley 4, Kennedy Brown 2, Bri Lowe 2, Tavyn Southerland 2, Hayleigh Taylor 2.
3-pointers: Madison Hensley 3, Emma Cutshall 2, Saniah Atchison, Kaydence Marshall, Amelia Mullins.