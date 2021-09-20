JOHNSON CITY — The South Greene Lady Rebels were the only Greene County team to reach the gold bracket of the 15-team Mountain Empire Classic volleyball tournament at Science Hill on Saturday, falling 17-25, 27-25, 11-15 to the host Lady Hilltoppers in the semifinals.
South Greene finished the tournament 3-2 to improve to 24-3.
In pool play, South Greene lost to West Ridge (19-25, 25-18, 10-15) and posted wins over Elizabethton (25-11, 25-15) and Virginia High (25-18, 25-11). The Lady Rebels defeated Tennessee High 25-14, 25-16 in their first bracket match.
“We’ve won this thing like twice in the past five years. We’ve beaten Science Hill in the championship up here and we’ve beaten them in the semis on their home floor,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg. “… We’re about .500 with them, and that’s on the road because we’ve never played them at South Greene.
“Our three losses this year are to West Ridge, Science Hill and to a good team out of Georgia with about 2,600 students at their school. My team is scrappy enough to take these teams to the limit, and that’s what you want to see. It’s not what our record is in this tournament now, it’s what it’s going to be next month. We play in this tournament to get ready for (the playoffs) in October.”
Behind the serving of Jordan Hallman and booming kills from Autumn Holmes, Science Hill used a 10-1 run to take a 22-12 lead in the first set against South Greene.
“There was some pressure in that first set,” Gregg said. “The first set wasn’t what we wanted out of the girls, even though it was like 13-11 before Science Hill took off on us.
“Sometimes kids get too amped up and lose focus. We started doing things out of character in the first set. We’ve been preaching, ‘Trust your teammates, trust the system.’ We’re still reaching outside of the frame to go make plays when we don’t have to. We’ve just got to quit trying to make stuff up on the fly.”
In the 27-25 win in the second set, South Greene trailed 16-12 before Addison Williams hammered a kill and scored on a dink to highlight a 6-1 run that pushed the Lady Rebels ahead 18-17.
With South Greene trailing 19-18, Williams put down another kill and Jordyn Roderick put down another to spark a 4-0 run that gave the Lady Rebels a 22-19 lead.
Science Hill rallied and pulled ahead 25-24 on an ace from Olivia Kneisley, but South Greene tied it 25-25 on a service error by Kneisley.
A kill by Williams gave South Greene a 26-25 lead before Mackenzie Niston and Ava Clark blocked Holmes to give the Lady Rebels the 27-25 win.
In the final set, South Greene jumped to a 7-3 lead on an ace from Roderick before Science Hill rallied to tie it 7-7.
A block by Niston and Clark on Holmes and a kill by Williams gave South Greene a 9-7 lead and the Lady Rebels led 10-9 on a push by Niston.
After a service error by South Greene swung momentum for Science Hill, the Lady Hilltoppers got back-to-back kills from Maddie Fuller and Hallman to take a 12-10 lead and never trailed again.
“I’m proud of the girls for fighting hard,” Gregg said. “I hate to lose, but this will be a character builder for October.”
South Greene’s Sydney Gentry finished with 20 assists and 10 digs against Science Hill. Williams had 11 kills, 12 digs and two blocks; Roderick had eight kills; Niston had four blocks; and Macey Snapp had 14 digs.
South Greene will host West Greene on Monday.
Greeneville went 2-3 in the tournament, while North Greene was 0-4.
“A lot of things didn’t go our way today, but the girls kept battling,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “One of the biggest things we need to work on is consistency in our passing and defense. We’ve got to get the ball to our setter so we can set up our offense. We have a big, powerful offense. But if we can’t get the ball to the setter, we can’t run it.
“This gets us ready for the playoffs. The next couple weeks are going to be tough for us. We play some really good teams.”
Greeneville travels to Dobyns-Bennett on Monday.
North Greene’s Madison Sanders agreed that the experience playing in the tournament will pay dividends down the road.
“We’ve never played in a tournament that’s all day long. This was new to us,” she said. “We got the benefit of competing against some very good teams here. It was good to get out here and play against this kind of competition.”
North Greene hosts Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday.