KODAK — Even the state’s toughest teams couldn’t deter South Greene this postseason.
The Lady Rebels again answered nearly every ounce of adversity thrown at them. But their run finally ended Saturday night.
Northview Academy earned its first TSSAA state tournament berth, defeating the Lady Rebels 67-64 in the Class 2A sectional round.
South Greene (17-14) never trailed by more than six points, coming twice in the fourth quarter. And even then it had a response, grabbing the lead on two occasions.
The Lady Cougars (32-1) missed four free throws in the final minute, giving South Greene one last shot to force overtime. But a right-corner 3-pointer missed its mark, and Northview broke through to state.
“This group has been so much fun to coach these last few weeks,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “They finally dug in the trench and went to battle for each other. That’s what I’ll remember about this group of seniors.”
The Lady Rebels trailed 56-50 when Kiley Collins buried her fourth 3-pointer with 5:14 to play. Haley Kells then hit two short jumpers, and Braylee Woods scored off the glass to put South Greene up 59-58.
Zareeah Justus tied the score 61-61 on a putback with 2:31 remaining, the last field goal for either team. Northview led 65-61 before South Greene twice closed the gap to two points.
Collins led South Greene with her 16-point effort, and her third triple gave South Greene a brief 39-38 lead in the third.
“We always knew we were going to get effort out of Kiley,” Gregg said. “That’s what I’ll remember about her wearing a South Greene uniform.”
Jayden Merriweather gave South Greene a 32-28 lead 12 seconds into the third quarter on a 3-pointer. The Lady Cougars countered with a 7-0 run, and Skylar Jenkins hit two 3-pointers to put Northview up 38-34. Merriweather’s layup made it 42-41 South Greene.
But Northview ended the third quarter with an 8-2 run. Reagan Brown hit her second 3-pointer to put the Lady Cougars ahead 49-44, answering an Amelia Mullins layup.
Merriweather scored 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“At first Jayden was apprehensive about running the point,” Gregg said. “But she bought into it around Christmas. She got comfortable running the show for us.”
Jordyn Roderick and Kells each scored 10.
Campbell Penland, a Carson-Newman signee, and Josie Horner each scored 12 points to lead Northview. Brown and Jenkins each had 10.
But South Greene didn’t make it easy for Penland, who hit just two field goals. She went 8-of-12 at the foul line.
“She worked for every shot she had,” Gregg said. “Amelia Mullins did one heck of a job on her.”
Roderick’s first 3-pointer tied the second-quarter score at 21, but Brown’s triple gave the Lady Cougars a 26-21 lead before an 8-0 South Greene run.
After a Collins layup, Roderick and Kells both hit from deep for a 29-26 lead. Penland’s mid-range jumper at the horn made it 29-28 at halftime.
“Haley is just even keel, and she’s the type of player who can give you a plethora of points in a short amount of time,” Gregg said. “Our girls had a lot of adversity tonight they had to overcome from all over the place ... that’s going to happen in a tough, heated game. But I don’t fault their effort at all.”
Merriweather drove to the basket twice early, and Collins buried two 3-pointers to put South Greene up 10-6. Kells then turned her steal into an and-one to break a 10-10 tie. Addison Williams’ three-point play helped the Lady Rebels lead 16-15 after one.
Collins, Kells and Merriweather all saw their high school basketball careers end with the defeat.
SG 16 13 15 20 — 64
NV 15 13 21 18 — 67
SG: Kiley Collins 16, Jayden Merriweather 11, Haley Kells 10, Jordyn Roderick 10, Addison Williams 7, Amelia Mullins 6, Braylee Woods 4.
NV: Josie Horner 12, Campbell Penland 12, Reagan Brown 10, Skylar Jenkins 10, Zareeah Justus 9, Lexi Bates 8, Sierra Bates 6.
3-pointers: South Greene 8 (Kiley Collins 4, Jordyn Roderick 2, Haley Kells, Jayden Merriweather), Northview 6 (Reagan Brown 2, Skylar Jenkins 2, Lexi Bates, Zareeah Justus).