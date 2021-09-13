GATLINBURG — It took an out-of-state team, but South Greene took its first loss of the season Saturday morning.
The Lady Rebels won their first three volleyball matches in the Rocky Top Classic, going 2-0 in pool play Friday night. South Greene (18-1) picked up straight-set wins over Friendship Christian (25-10, 25-13) and Wise Central (25-20, 25-23).
The tournament went to single-elimination format on Saturday, with South Greene winning its opener over Lafayette in straight sets (28-26, 25-19).
North Forsyth (Ga.) then overcame an opening set loss to defeat the Lady Rebels 24-26, 25-13, 15-12. South Greene remains undefeated against Tennessee opponents this season.
South Greene travels to county rival West Greene on Monday.