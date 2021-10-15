South Greene erased any nerves, and any doubt, in the second set.
Now, it can focus on its favorite tournament — the TSSAA state championship.
The Lady Rebels earned their 13th straight trip to Murfreesboro on Thursday evening, defeating Harriman 25-13, 25-6, 25-13 on Rebel Hill in the Class A Sectional.
Of course, to South Greene (36-3), going to state has become as routine as Sydney Gentry setting up a kill. The senior setter assisted 34 of the Lady Rebels’ 37 kills in her final home match. Just days removed from earning her 3,000th career helper, Gentry now sits at 3,070 heading into state.
But don’t expect Gentry to take the credit, two-time All-State or not.
“It was great, but it just takes great passers and great hitters for me to be able to do that,” Gentry said. “It’s really fun. I’m just looking forward to being together with the team one last time. Our goal is to get the gold.”
The Lady Rebels have finished state runners-up five times in their 15 all-time state appearances before this season.
Not that the first set was ever truly in doubt. South Greene never trailed, and things appeared destined to snowball fast when the Lady Rebels jumped ahead 8-1.
But the Lady Blue Devils close the gap to 9-7, earning just one of those points on an Addison Oliver kill.
South Greene’s ensuing 6-0 run calmed things down, as Addison Williams slammed three kills and Emma Cutshall served an ace for a 15-7 lead. Jordyn Roderick later slammed two kills in a four-point stretch, and Aydan Dyer’s ace ended the opening frame.
“First set, we uncharacteristically played a little tight,” Lady Rebels coach Stephen Gregg said. “It’s good to be in a big-time environment, but I didn’t expect nerves to hit at home.”
FIRE IN THE HOLE
The tension eased quickly in the second set. Kills by Williams and Ava Clark made it a 6-2 game before a 10-0 run built a 16-3 South Greene lead. Cutshall served the last two of her three aces in the stretch.
And the aces weren’t done yet. Leading 17-6, Roderick followed up a kill with four straight service aces. Roderick finished with a team-high 15 kills.
“We’ve got a great serving team from top to bottom,” Gregg said. “Jordyn hits her spots well, and at this part of the season, we’re going to go with girls who can control the ball and move it around a little bit. She did a good job with that tonight.”
Another Williams kill and an attack error closed the second set.
Roderick added three more kills in the first six points of the third set. Harriman never got closer than two points.
Williams added two more kills in a four-point spurt to make it 13-7. The Lady Rebels steadily padded their lead before three more errors sent the Lady Rebels on their way.
Williams smacked 13 kills in her Rebel Hill volleyball finale while matching Macey Snapp with a service ace. Addison Compton served three aces to round out the team total of 12.
Clark finished with five kills, and Snapp had five digs while Davanie Tarleton blocked three shots.
“I just love being around competition and seeing our growth from start to finish,” Gregg said. “You bring in freshmen, and by the time they’re seniors, they’re thinking they can win a state championship.
“The thing I like about our team is when we’ve been beaten, we’ve turned around and taken a set back from those teams. ... That’s what I like about this team more than anything. We’ve not laid down yet, so I don’t expect them to next week.”
Oliver had three kills, and Lily Taylor served a late ace to lead Harriman.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels play at Siegel High School in the Class A state tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Oct. 22.