AFTON — Add a one-hour delay to the list of obstacles thrown at South Greene this season. Better yet, add it to the list of obstacles the Lady Rebels have overcome.
South Greene’s reward — first place in the District 1-2A standings. The Lady Rebels earned a half game lead over Chuckey-Doak with a 10-3 win over the host Lady Black Knights on Wednesday afternoon.
But both teams initially wondered if the game would be played at all. Although first pitch had been set for 4 p.m., the umpires had been incorrectly told 5 p.m. by their assigning officer. Once the crew showed, however, South Greene (8-8, 5-1 District 1-2A) picked up from Tuesday’s comeback win over its county rival.
Other than a three-run third inning, the Lady Rebels kept Chuckey-Doak (5-6, 5-2) in check. Senior pitcher Lexi Miller went the distance in the circle, striking out six and walking three while allowing five hits.
“We haven’t really been in this position since about my freshman year; feels good to be on top,” Miller said. “No matter what goes on on the field or outside the field whatever, you just have to keep your composure.”
Miller certainly did, locating her drop curve and changeup to the tune of 56 strikes in 89 pitches. She surrendered just one hit and one walk after the third inning.
Having a reliable first baseman like Hannah Penley didn’t hurt either.
“Hannah made some great adjustments on first with some bad throws and still made plays,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “We were never smooth sailing tonight. It was 4-3. Anything could’ve happened, and I feel like we just persevered.”
Seven Lady Rebels recorded a hit, led by 3-for-5 efforts from Whitney Casteel and Evie Rader. Miller and Kaylee Whitson both had two hits out of South Greene’s 13 total.
Rader’s RBI single made it 5-3 in the top of the fourth, but South Greene’s sixth run didn’t come without some debate. Penley hit into a fielder’s choice with Chuckey-Doak getting the force-out at home. When the catcher fired to first for a potential double play, umpires called a dead ball on offensive interference against the Lady Rebels while Madison Hensley crossed home.
“I wasn’t sure when they were saying my girl got in the way,” Hawk said. “Was it when she came outside the batter’s box or was it when she got almost to (first) base?”
After a discussion between the umpires and coaches over when the dead ball was ruled, Hensley’s run stood for a 6-3 lead.
REBELS ROLL
Amelia Mullins reached on an error to lead off the fifth and scored from third on another miscue to make it 7-3. After Miller plated on a wild pitch and Hensley scored on a groundout, Mullins singled home South Greene’s final run in the sixth.
Casteel, Miller and Rader led off the game with three straight singles, leading to two runs. The Lady Rebels made it 4-0 in the third when Anna Willett and Mullins scored on a two-out error.
Chuckey-Doak came to life in the bottom of the third, starting with Abigail Donoho’s leadoff single. Makayla Ramsey doubled her home to get the Lady Black Knights on the board. Sydney Shipley’s two-run single then made it a one-run game.
Ramsey struck out four and was tagged with the loss, allowing six earned runs on 13 hits with five walks. But Chuckey-Doak committed four errors behind her.
Breanna Roberts and Madison Malone both singled for the Lady Black Knights.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to district rival Happy Valley on Thursday.
Both teams then start the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Tournament at Greeneville on Friday. Chuckey-Doak opens against Unaka, while South Greene faces Volunteer. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.