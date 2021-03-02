BLUFF CITY — Addison Williams has had a lot of great games on the basketball court and volleyball court for the South Greene Lady Rebels.
But Williams’ performance in a 56-55 win over the Sullivan East Lady Patriots in the Region 1-2A semifinals on Monday night has to be near the top.
The junior post went beast mode, scoring 24 points, pulling down nine rebounds and blocking three shots to push the Lady Rebels into the championship game at Grainger on Wednesday.
“If we had lost this game, we would have been done,” Williams said. “So I had to play for my seniors.”
Williams was especially strong in the second half, scoring 16 points – including eight of South Greene’s final nine – and beating Sullivan East’s bigger post players to the boards time and again.
All three of Williams’ blocks came in the second half as well – two as South Greene built a nine-point lead in the third quarter and the other as the Lady Rebels pulled out the win down the stretch.
“Addison is such a great athlete. She doesn’t even know how good she can be at this game,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg. “Her determination to go grab a rebound when we need it or to go attack somebody on the defensive end … she was huge in the second half for us.”
Williams stuck back a rebound to give South Greene a 55-53 lead with 1:05 to play. She then got back on a Sullivan East fastbreak and emphatically denied Jenna Hare with a block that was reminiscent of a volleyball spike.
“That block was definitely big,” Williams said. “Had (Hare) made that, things might have been different.”
Sullivan East’s Hayley Grubb sank two free throws to tie it 55-55 with 21 seconds to play before South Greene’s Jordyn Roderick dropped in a free throw to make it 56-55 with nine seconds left.
With two seconds remaining, Sullivan East inbounded the ball to Emma Aubrey, who got off a 3-pointer from up top that fell short at the final horn.
South Greene improves to 16-12, while Sullivan East ends its season at 25-5.
“We came into this game expecting to win,” Gregg said. “This is my 11th year and I’ve made it to this game all 11 years. We’re used to being in this spot.
“We knew we had a very tough task against East. I’ve watched a lot of film of them. I studied as much for them as I would for a state tournament game. I’ve lost a lot of sleep. That was a great team we beat tonight.”
The Lady Rebels have endured a roller coaster season. They lost nine of their first 14 games and didn’t climb above .500 until Feb. 16.
“There have been some disappointments. But after the Christmas break, the girls really bought in to what we’re trying to do and we’ve had some really good wins, played some teams closer,” Gregg said. “So from the first of the year until now, we’re just a different team and I think people are starting to take notice of what we thought we could be.”
South Greene will face Grainger (31-3) for the fourth time this season. The Lady Grizzlies won the three previous meetings by wide margins, including a 64-30 victory in the District 2-2A championship game at Grainger on Feb. 22.
Both teams are assured of a sectional game on Saturday.
“When they beat you three times by a combined hundred points, they’re probably a better team than us,” Gregg said. “But deep down, we know they have not seen our best yet.
“We’re just blessed to be one of the top 16 left in the state and we’re thankful we have a sub-state game whether it’s home or away. But we definitely want to put a better product on the floor than we did in the district championship game.”
Kiley Collins hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for South Greene against Sullivan East. Jayden Merriweather had six points on two 3-pointers, Haley Kells had a 3-pointer and five points, Roderick had five points and Amelia Mullins had four.
Williams scored eight points in the first quarter as the two teams played to a 15-15 tie.
Merriweather knocked down a 3 at the start of the second quarter for an 18-15 South Greene lead.
Sullivan East then got two 3s from Hare and another from Emma Aubrey in an 11-3 run that pushed the Lady Patriots to their biggest lead, 26-21.
Roderick scored on a putback and a layup to pull South Greene within 26-25 at halftime.
The Lady Rebels opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to take their biggest lead, 37-38.
Collins sparked the spurt with a 3 from the left corner before Williams scored on a putback and a jumper in the lane.
After Collins drained another 3, this time from the right wing, Williams scored on a layup to give South Greene the 37-38 lead at the 2:30 mark of the third.
Sullivan East closed the quarter on a 10-4 run via two 3s from Aubrey and a couple layups from Hare to pull within 41-38.
Sullivan East took its last lead, 49-48, on a layup from Grubb at the 2:52 mark of the fourth.
Williams then converted a three-point play and sank two more free throws to give South Greene a 53-49 lead.
Sullivan East pulled even again, 53-53 with 1:36 left, on a 3-pointer from Grubb and a free throw from Hare before Williams and Roderick lifted the Lady Rebels to the win.
Aubrey led Sullivan East with 18 points. Hare scored 16 and Grubb had 15.